Kerala imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs amid highest spike in cases: All you need to know

In a bid to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 infections, the Kerala government has announced stricter curbs. The state has already imposed a night curfew and restricted the Thrissur Pooram festivities.

The announcement came on a day Kerala reported the highest single-day surge of 22,414 COVID-19 cases on April 22. The previous high was on April 20 with 19,577 cases. Currently, there are 1,35,631 people under treatment in the state, the Health Department said.

The death toll has touched 5,000 with the addition of 22 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ruled out the imposition of a strict lockdown but he said there would be strict restrictions, especially in districts where the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is high.

Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 restrictions in Kerala:

> All government offices (except those dealing with emergency and essential services, COVID-19 containment and management activities, field staff of excise and forest departments), to allow up to 50 per cent staff on a rotation basis to work from home. Such staff of government offices without e-office facility shall be deployed for COVID duty as per the duty roster prepared by the district collector.

> Private sector employers should also provide work from home facilities to their employees.

> April 24 will be a holiday for all offices in the state, including banks and Public Sector Undertakings.

> The ongoing higher secondary exams would go on as per schedule.

> On April 24 and 25, only emergency services will function in the state.

> All educational institutions, including tuition centres, will remain closed but online classes can be held.

> Beaches, parks, bus stations, airports and markets should strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol.

> In areas outside the containment zones, shops are allowed to function only till 9 pm.

> Patients and their attendants who are in an emergency, those eligible to take COVID-19 vaccination shall be allowed movement.

meanwhile, the state has also announced COVID-19 free of cost foreveryone in the State. "Vaccines will be provided free of cost for everyone in

Kerala. We don't have the habit of changing our stance like others. We had announced free vaccines in the State," CM said.