App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh lead performers in NITI's SDG Index

Bihar, Jharkhand and Arunchal Pradesh are the worst performing states in this year's Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have emerged as top performing states in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2019, which evaluates progress in social, economic and environmental terms, according to a report released on Monday.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Arunchal Pradesh are the worst performing states in this year's Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The United Nations' SDG target of 2030 can never be met without India... We are fully committed to achieving UN's SDG target," Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said at the launch of SDG India Index 2019.

Close

According to the report, while Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim have shown maximum improvement, states like Gujarat have not shown any improvement vis-a-vis 2018 rankings.

related news

India's composite score also improved from 57 in 2018 to 60 in 2019.

The SDG India Index, developed by Niti Aayog, took into account 16 out of 17 goals specified by the United Nations as SDGs .

Under the Index, states were monitored on real time basis across 100 indicators out of 306 outlined by the United Nations.

The UN-SDGs have 17 goals, 169 targets and 306 national indicators.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #Himachal Pradesh #India #Kerala #Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2019

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.