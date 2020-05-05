Kerala High Court refuses to stay ordinance allowing deferment of salaries of government employees

The Kerala High Court on May 5 refused to stay the ordinance allowing deferment of salaries of government employees.

The state government on April 30 promulgated that Kerala Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Ordinance, 2020. This was done to allow deferment of up to 25 percent of the monthly salary of government employees in the event of public emergencies and in times of disasters, the report noted.

This ordinance was brought in after the court had earlier stayed a government order deferring payments of six days of employees' salaries for five months in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government's move was, however, challenged by several employees organisations, on the grounds that it violated people's constitutional right to property under Article 300A of the Indian Constitution. Following this, the court stayed the same for a period of two months. It noted that 'property' under the said article includes salary, and hence it cannot be deprived without the authority of law.

The state government said that the ordinance only provides for deferment, and not reduction, in payment of salaries.