Last Updated : May 05, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala High Court refuses to stay ordinance allowing deferment of salaries of government employees

The state government on April 30 promulgated that Kerala Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 to allow deferment of up to 25 percent of the monthly salary of government employees in the event of public emergencies and in times of disasters.

Representative image

The Kerala High Court on May 5 refused to stay the ordinance allowing deferment of salaries of government employees.

The state government on April 30 promulgated that Kerala Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Ordinance, 2020. This was done to allow deferment of up to 25 percent of the monthly salary of government employees in the event of public emergencies and in times of disasters, the report noted.

This ordinance was brought in after the court had earlier stayed a government order deferring payments of six days of employees' salaries for five months in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

The government's move was, however, challenged by several employees organisations, on the grounds that it violated people's constitutional right to property under Article 300A of the Indian Constitution. Following this, the court stayed the same for a period of two months. It noted that 'property' under the said article includes salary, and hence it cannot be deprived without the authority of law.

The state government said that the ordinance only provides for deferment, and not reduction, in payment of salaries.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

First Published on May 5, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Kerala

Afghanistan distributes free bread as prices soar amid coronavirus

COVID-19 to test several established legal precedents in the months ahead

Malaysia's Central Bank cuts policy rate to 2%, loosens liquidity to nurse economy through virus

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

