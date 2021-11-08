MARKET NEWS

Kerala High Court issues notice to GST council over non-inclusion of petrol, diesel prices

The court asked the council to inform it why petrol and diesel prices were not included in the purview of the GST.

PTI
November 08, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
Representative image

The Kerala High Court on Monday issued notice to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on a plea seeking to include petrol and diesel prices under the purview of GST. A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar asked the council to respond within 10 days.

The court asked the council to inform it why petrol and diesel prices were not included in the purview of the GST. The court's order came on hearing a Public Interest Litigation.

The GST council had on September 17 decided to continue keeping petrol and diesel out of the GST purview, saying that subsuming the current excise duty and Value Added Tax into one national rate would impact revenues.

 
PTI
Tags: #diesel prices #GST Council #Kerala High Court #petrol prices
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:20 pm

