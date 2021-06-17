Kerala High Court grants interim protection from arrest to Lakshadweep flimmaker Aisha Sultana in sedition case

Aisha Sultana, the filmmaker from Lakshadweep has been granted interim protection from arrest for a week by the Kerala High Court, in the sedition case registered against her.

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana from Lakshadweep has been granted interim protection from arrest for a week by the Kerala High Court, in the sedition case registered against her.

On June 17, a single-judge bench comprised of Justice Ashok Menon has also instructed that Sultana cooperate with ongoing investigations and appear before the Lakshwadeep Police for interrogation as mandated under Section 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Bar and Bench reported.

In the event of arrest though, she should be released on interim bail, said the High Court's order. However, it has reserved final orders of her bail application.

On June 11, Lakshadweep Police had registered an FIR against Sultana on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader.

In it, Khader alleged that Sultana had spread false information about the spread of COVID-19 in the islands and that her remarks on a TV show regarding the new Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, amounted to an 'anti-national' act.

It was also alleged that during the show, Sultana said that the Central government had used a 'Bio-weapon' against the natives of the island.

Thus, a notice was issued to her under Section 41A of CrPC, wherein she was directed to appear at the police headquarters at Kavaratti, Lakshadweep on June 20 for interrogation. Apprehending arrest, the filmmaker moved the High Court for anticipatory bail.

Amidst the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Lakshadweep Islands have been embroiled in protests against various administrative measures introduced by current Administrator Praful Patel.

The Kerala Assembly has also recently passed a unanimous resolution demanding that the new Administrator be recalled.