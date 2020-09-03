Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja outshines New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, tops world's top 50 thinkers 2020 list

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja was crowned the winner of the World’s Top 50 Thinkers List 2020 by the UK-based Prospect Magazine.

The list was published in the latest issue of the magazine that named the top 50 thinkers in the COVID-19 age.

KK Shailaja aka Shailaja Teacher beat New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to top the list as the winning thinker of the COVID-19 age. Ardern secured the second spot on the list and was followed by Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum.

The list was prepared by collating the results of a public ballot that saw 20,000 votes being cast and counted.

Commending the Kerala health minister’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prospect Magazine wrote: “So deft was her handling of a 2018 outbreak of the deadly Nipah disease that it was commemorated in a film, Virus. In 2020, she was the right woman in the right place. When COVID-19 was still ‘a China story’ in January, she not only accurately foresaw its inevitable arrival, but also fully grasped the implications.”

KK Shailaja was also lauded for swiftly starting the World Health Organization (WHO) drill to “test, trace, and isolate”, which helped the Kerala government identify and contain the first coronavirus cases to arrive by flights from China.

Ardern earned the second spot by virtue of governing “ethos of kindness”, and Tabassum was praised for designing houses on stilts to keep families safe as the water levels keep rising due to climate change.