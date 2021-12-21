Kerala HC junks plea for removal of PM photo from vaccine certificate, slaps Rs 1-lakh fine

File image of PM Narendra Modi

The Kerala High Court on December 21 dismissed a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Terming the petition as “frivolous and publicity motivated”, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner to be paid to the Kerala Legal Services Authority.



Court: Seems to be filed with political motives and a publicity motivated petition. Therefore, it deserves to be dismissed with a heavy cost.

Petition dismissed with a cost of Rs. 1 lakh to be paid to the Kerala Legal Services Authority within 6 weeks. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 21, 2021

A single bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan directed the petitioner, Peter Myaliparampil, to deposit Rs 1 lakh to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) within six weeks.

The court said that in case of failure to deposit the money within the stipulated period, KeLSA shall recover the amount from his assets by initiating revenue recovery proceedings against him.

It said the cost was being imposed to let people and the society know that frivolous pleas like these which waste judicial time will not be entertained by the court.

“Thousands of convicted persons are in jail in India for criminal cases waiting for their appeal hearing, thousands for matrimonial disputes. So this court must consider this petition quickly in such a situation such frivolous petitions must be dismissed with heavy cost,” it said.

The court had earlier asked the petitioner what was wrong in COVID-19 vaccination certificates carrying the photograph of the prime minister when he was elected to power by the people of the country.

“They may not be proud of their PMs, we are proud of our PM,” the court said and asked the petitioner, “Why are you ashamed of the prime minister? He came to power through the mandate of the people... We may have different political views, but he is still our PM.”

The petitioner had contended that the certificate was a private space with personal details on record and, therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.