Last Updated : Dec 28, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala Guv faces protests from delegates at Indian History Congress over CAA

Some delegates protested after the governor spoke about the anti-CAA agitations in various parts of the country. "You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down", Khan said repeatedly as some of the delegates, sitting in front, protested inside the auditorium.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced unprecedented protests on Saturday from some delegates during his speech at the Indian History Congress here. The incident occurred at the Kannur university where the Governor was inaugurating the 80th session of the History congress.

Some delegates protested after the governor spoke about the anti-CAA agitations in various parts of the country. "You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down", Khan said repeatedly as some of the delegates, sitting in front, protested inside the auditorium.

He also said, "when you shut the door for debate and discussion, you are promoting violence." Holding placards, some students from universities outside the state were seen raising slogans and were removed by police. Expressing concern over the incident, Indian History Congress Secretary said, "some the delegates were peacefully standing and holding placards. They were roughed up by police".

Close

Some delegates shouted "Kerala Governor shame shame" as Khan concluded his speech. A woman delegate, who was taken away in a police jeep alleged the personnel were pushing them. This is not right, she said. According to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Act said refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier.

First Published on Dec 28, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

