Kerala govt to modify order allowing asymptomatic COVID-19 migrants to work

The Kerala government has decided to modify an order that allowed asymptomatic COVID-19 guest workers in the state to work in places exclusively marked for them by taking all health precautions.

The September 14 order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) has been withdrawn and will be issued after modifications, a senior official said on Thursday.

The order was issued after the Industries sector raised concerns over the current quarantine norms allegedly causing delay in completion of infrastructure projects in the state.

"Yes... and we are modifying it," the official told PTI when asked whether the order has been withdrawn. However, the reason for the withdrawal was not stated.

The order had said :"If the guest workers are found positive, such workers need to be segregated. If they are asymptomatic positive, then they may work in the areas exclusively marked for the work to be done by asymptomatic positive workers by taking all precautions. They shall not mix with any other worker or officer."

According to it, the guest workers entering the state must be quarantined at a location chosen by the contractor for 14 days and those who have reached without taking a test must undergo an antigen test on the fifth day from their arrival.

The order released by GAD secretary Satyajeet Rajan also detailed the new quarantine norms and registration process in the COVID-19 "Jagratha" portal, a comprehensive solution for real time surveillance, care and support for people affected or quarantined due to the coronavirus.