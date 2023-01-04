 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala govt to implement third 100-day-action plan from February 10

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired the evaluation meeting today asked all the departments to ensure that maximum projects are included in the 100-day-action plan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to implement its third 100-day-action plan from February 10 to ensure that all the projects announced in the 2022-23 budget are executed.

The Chief Secretary and other department secretaries took part in the meeting.

The 100-day-action plan will be implemented from February 10 to May 20, that mark's the second anniversary of the present Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

This is the third such 100-day-action plan that has been announced since June 2021.

The first plan was implemented from June 11 to September 19, 2021 and executed 100 projects, the CMO said.