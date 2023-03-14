 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala govt to form expert panel to study health issues following Brahmapuram fire

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST

Health Minister Veena George said the committee would study the short- and long-term health issues being suffered by the people after the incident.

Representative Image

The Kerala government on Tuesday said it would entrust an expert panel to study the health issues being faced by local residents in the aftermath of the recent fire at the waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram in Kochi.

A decision was taken to appoint an expert panel of the health department which will submit a comprehensive report in this regard, she told reporters here. For this, discussions were held with various experts within and outside the state, she added.

When reporters pointed out the complaint of a death reported following smoke inhalation, George said a death audit would be conducted in this connection.