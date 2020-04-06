Kerala govt joins hand with Postal department for door delivery of cash during lockdown

People in need of cash during the lockdown due to COVID-19 need no longer go to banks or ATMs in Kerala as the state government has tied up with the postal department to deliver cash at their doorsteps.

State Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Issac on Monday launched the scheme by which the postman of a particular area would deliver cash to the people.

"From April 8 onwards, you can call the post office in your area, tell them your bank's name, the amount required and your address. The postman will reach your home with the money," Isaac told reporters here.

The facility has been made available with 93 banks for accounts linked with Aadhaar numbers through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, a release issued by the finance said.

"This is a simple method to withdraw money from your deposit in any bank without having to go to an ATM during the lockdown period and hence maintaining social distancing," the minister said.

Issac said this would bring a revolutionary change in the "Direct Beneficiary Transfer facility" of social welfare pensioners as the beneficiaries need not waste their time going to banks to withdraw the amount from their accounts.

The facility has been made available through the doorstep banking services of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), which rolled out the Aadhaar enabled payment system services in September 2019.

After scanning or entering the Aadhaar number, the amount and the bank from which money is to be withdrawn, the customer has to place his or her finger on the biometric device with the postman to authenticate the identity, based on which up to Rs 10,000 can be withdrawn in a day.

"The machine will be cleaned with sanitiser and the beneficiaries must also clean their hands. The postal department has purchased enough sanitisers for this purpose," the Minister said.

He said the postal department has been entrusted with a new a responsibility and it was the only institution which has a reach to even the most remote places in the country.