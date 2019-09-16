Kerala govt inks MoU with Maldives on cancer care

The MOU was signed between Maldivian Minister Abdulla Ameen and Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja in the presence of the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala on September 16 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maldives to strengthen cancer care in the island nation.
Vijayan later told reporters that the Kerala government and the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) have jointly signed the MOU with the health ministry of Maldives as part of improving cooperation between the two countries.
"The ties between Maldives and Kerala are very strong. Several people from that country visit the state for various treatments, including cancer," he said.
Kerala was responding to the plea of the Maldivian government that Kerala should help that country in the field of cancer treatment, Vijayan said.
The state health department and RCC would also provide support in setting up cancer care centres in Maldives and their doctors, nurses, pharmacists and para medical staff would be provided training at RCC, Shylaja said.Maldives has also sought RCC's support to create a cancer registry in that country.