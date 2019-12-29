App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala Governor says eminent historian Irfan Habib tried to disrupt his speech

Efforts were made to interrupt his speech on stage and from the audience during the Indian History Congress at Kannur, Arif Mohammed Khan said in a series of tweets with photographs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Arif Mohammad Khan (Image: Twitter/@MajorPoonia)
Arif Mohammad Khan (Image: Twitter/@MajorPoonia)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on December 28 said eminent historian Irfan Habib had tried to disrupt his inaugural address at the Indian History Congress and this "intolerance" towards a different opinion was "undemocratic".

Efforts were made to interrupt his speech on stage and from the audience during the Indian History Congress at Kannur, Khan said in a series of tweets with photographs. Habib also questioned Khan's right to quote Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and shouted saying he should quote Godse, the Governor said in another tweet.

Khan said he had only responded to points raised by previous speakers as a person duty bound to defend and protect the Constitution.

Close

"Hon'ble Governor said that he had responded to points raised by previous speakers,as a person duty bound to defend &protect the Constitution. But trying to disrupt speech from stage & audience due to intolerance towards different opinion is undemocratic #IndianHistoryCongress", The Governor's office said.

related news

The Governor also said that the historian had pushed his ADC and Security Officer. "shri #IrfanHabib tried on stage to disrupt inaugural address questioning Hon'ble Governor's right to quote #MaulanaAbdulKalamAzad, shouting that he should quote Godse. He pushed Hon'ble Governor's ADC&SecurityOfficer, who prevented his unseemly gesture #IndianHistoryCongress".

Khan said Habib raised some points on the Citizenship Amendment Act. But when he addressed these points, the historian rose from his seat on the stage to physically stop him and this was clear from the video, he said.

Unprecedented protests were witnessed at the inaugural function of the Congress held at Kannur university while Governor was delivering the inaugural address. Protests were also held outside the venue.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 29, 2019 08:41 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.