Kerala Governor says eminent historian Irfan Habib tried to disrupt his speech

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on December 28 said eminent historian Irfan Habib had tried to disrupt his inaugural address at the Indian History Congress and this "intolerance" towards a different opinion was "undemocratic".

Efforts were made to interrupt his speech on stage and from the audience during the Indian History Congress at Kannur, Khan said in a series of tweets with photographs. Habib also questioned Khan's right to quote Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and shouted saying he should quote Godse, the Governor said in another tweet.

Khan said he had only responded to points raised by previous speakers as a person duty bound to defend and protect the Constitution.

"Hon'ble Governor said that he had responded to points raised by previous speakers,as a person duty bound to defend &protect the Constitution. But trying to disrupt speech from stage & audience due to intolerance towards different opinion is undemocratic #IndianHistoryCongress", The Governor's office said.

The Governor also said that the historian had pushed his ADC and Security Officer. "shri #IrfanHabib tried on stage to disrupt inaugural address questioning Hon'ble Governor's right to quote #MaulanaAbdulKalamAzad, shouting that he should quote Godse. He pushed Hon'ble Governor's ADC&SecurityOfficer, who prevented his unseemly gesture #IndianHistoryCongress".

Khan said Habib raised some points on the Citizenship Amendment Act. But when he addressed these points, the historian rose from his seat on the stage to physically stop him and this was clear from the video, he said.