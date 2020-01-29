Kerala Governor reads out references on anti CAA resolution in assembly

Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan on Wednesday read out the references on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolution, passed by the state assembly, while presenting his policy address of the Left government in the House.

Khan, who has been at loggerheads with the government over the resolution passed by the assembly and the petition moved in the Supreme court against the law, said though he has his "reservations and disagreement" over the subject, he would read paragraph 18 of the policy address, to "honour" the Chief Minister's wish.