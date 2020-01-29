App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala Governor reads out references on anti CAA resolution in assembly

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Arif Mohammad Khan (Image: Twitter/@MajorPoonia)
Arif Mohammad Khan (Image: Twitter/@MajorPoonia)

Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan on Wednesday read out the references on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolution, passed by the state assembly, while presenting his policy address of the Left government in the House.

Khan, who has been at loggerheads with the government over the resolution passed by the assembly and the petition moved in the Supreme court against the law, said though he has his "reservations and disagreement" over the subject, he would read paragraph 18 of the policy address, to "honour" the Chief Minister's wish.

Reading out the the anti-CAA stand of the state government, he said "our citizenship can never be on the basis of religion as this goes against the grain of secularism which is part of the basic structure of the constitution".

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 10:53 am

tags #CAA #India #Kerala #Mohammed Arif Khan #NRC #Politics

