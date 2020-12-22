Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday declined approval for a special session of the state assembly to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi, assembly sources said.

The session would not be held on Wednesday, as proposed by CPI-M led LDF government, since the Governor did not accord sanction, the sources told PTI.

After the government forwarded the decision of the state cabinet taken on Monday to convene the session, Khan sought a clarification on the urgency for it and the Chief Minister had replied to him, sources said.