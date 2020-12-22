MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

The session would not be held on Wednesday, as proposed by CPI-M led LDF government, since the Governor did not accord sanction, the sources told PTI.

PTI
December 22, 2020 / 06:59 PM IST
Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday declined approval for a special session of the state assembly to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi, assembly sources said.

The session would not be held on Wednesday, as proposed by CPI-M led LDF government, since the Governor did not accord sanction, the sources told PTI.

After the government forwarded the decision of the state cabinet taken on Monday to convene the session, Khan sought a clarification on the urgency for it and the Chief Minister had replied to him, sources said.
PTI
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #Arif Mohammed Khan #farm reform laws #farmer protest #India #Kerala
first published: Dec 22, 2020 06:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.