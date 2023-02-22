 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala government set to roll out historic menstrual-cup campaign

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Representative Image

While sitting at the waiting lounge of the railway station here recently, a middle-aged woman conservancy staff was seen dragging a bundle of waste, collected from the toilet, in a huge carry bag.

”I don’t know why these people (women travellers) are dumping napkins in the toilet and clogging it! We are cursed to clean it!” the gloves-clad woman said to herself angrily and walked away.

This was not an isolated scene in a railway station in Kerala, but overflowing garbage bins and clogged toilet bowls with used sanitary napkins and those manually segregating it are apparently witnessed in majority of public places, including schools and hospitals across India.

For the first time in the country, the Left government in Kerala is getting ready to address the issue of the accumulation of enormous quantities of biodegradable waste generated by napkins in the environment and reduce it by offering a sustainable alternative- menstrual cups.