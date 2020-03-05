App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala government gives nod to proposal for students to take up part-time jobs

Students aged between 18 and 25 years will be permitted to become part of the scheme which will help them to gain work experience and hone their skills

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Kerala government has given its nod to a proposal aimed at encouraging students aged between 18 and 25 years to take up part-time jobs while pursuing education so as to help them gain work experience and hone their skills.

The government has decided to accept the proposal as a policy decision at the Cabinet meeting held on March 4, an official press release said.

The aim is to ensure that in a fiscal, 90 days of work is assured for students in government departments, local body organisations, PSUs and private companies.

This will help in developing a work culture among students.

Honorariums will be given to students by the organisations employing them part-time, the release said.

Students aged between 18 and 25 years will be permitted to become part of the scheme which will help them to gain work experience and hone their skills, the release added.

In another decision, the government decided to release Rs 26 crore from the Chief Minister's disaster relief fund for providing compensation to farmers who suffered crop loss during the 2018 floods.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 01:30 am

tags #India #Kerala #Politics

