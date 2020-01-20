Kerala government decides against implementation of NPR

The government also expressed reservations about the NPR, seeing it as a step that leads to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which has created a lot of unrest across the country.
Following a cabinet meeting, the Kerala government on January 20 has decided to convey its decision against implementing the National Population Register (NPR) to the Centre. This comes after the state moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said in a tweet that the state would be informing the Census Registrar General that the NPR exercise cannot be implemented in the state. However, he said that "the State would provide all cooperation in the conduct of Census operations," adding that any attempt to enforce the NPR will only jeopardise the 2021 Census exercise.
In its official release, the government said, "This decision has been taken as it is the constitutional responsibility of the government to allay public fear and ensure law and order. But the government will fully cooperate with the census exercise."
The government also expressed reservations about the NPR, seeing it as a step that leads to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which has created a lot of unrest across the country.
"The implementation of the NPR and the NRC in the state could lead to widespread insecurity," the government said, citing the example of Assam as another state which has already compiled the National Citizenship Register.
The state police department has also warned of a possibility of the law and order situation in the state being affected if the NPR were to be implemented.On January 19, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state would uphold the values of the Constitution while adding that it would not implement the controversial CAA, NRC and NPR as per the "whims and fancies" of the RSS.