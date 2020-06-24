Kerala government aims to provide free internet connectivity to 20 lakh families: Report

The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is looking to provide free internet services to every poor household soon. Additionally, the state government aims to ensure that 20 lakh families have access to affordable, high-speed internet by the end of this year.

More than 30,000 government institutions are expected to benefit from it. Offices, IT parks, schools, and airports will soon be getting free internet connections under the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project, according to a report in Mint.

By means of the KFON project, Kerala government plans to provide free internet to two million BPL families at an estimated cost of Rs 1,548 crore.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus crisis

The KFON project, which is a joint venture of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd, plans to set up Wi-Fi transmission centres along with a new optic fibre network. To ensure last-mile connectivity, the KSEB electricity network will be used, since it is present in 95 percent of Kerala households. KFON, on the other hand, will rely on internet service providers to relay connectivity.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis