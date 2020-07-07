Kerala gold smuggling case: M Sivasankar removed as principal secretary to CM

M Sivasankar has been removed as the principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over an alleged link to a gold smuggling case that has embarrassed the state government.

Mir Mohammad will replace Sivasankar, who is likely to retain his position as the IT secretary.

An Indian Administrative Service officer, Sivasankar is allegedly connected to Swapna Suresh, an accused in the case.

Customs officials at the Thiruvanthapuram airport seized 30kg of gold, brought as household items in a diplomatic bag addressed to the UAE consulate, media reports have said.

A former employee of the consulate in Kerala was behind the attempt at smuggling gold, the UAE embassy said.

"The embassy firmly rejected such acts and unequivocally affirms that the mission and its diplomatic staff had no role in this matter," the UAE consulate was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

"The employee in question was fired for misconduct long preceding this incident. At this time, it appears that this individual exploited his knowledge of the mission's channels to engage in criminal activity," the embassy added.

Sarith, who identified himself as a former public relations officer at the UAE Consulate in Kerala, was being questioned , The Times of India reported.

"The person who came to claim the cargo had not been a consulate staff for the past one year. We are investigating how such a person could receive the cargo," customs commissioner Sumit Kumar told the publication.

Suresh, another former employee of the consulate, has been linked to the case and is absconding, the report said. The IT department terminated her services after reports of her involvement in the case emerged.