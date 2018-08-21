App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala floods: Vladimir Putin writes to Prez, PM Narendra Modi; says Russia shares grief

In a letter dated August 20, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and property in Kerala floods and said his country shares the grief with the "friendly people of India".

In a letter dated August 20, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said, "Kindly accept the deepest condolences over numerous human casualties caused by the devastating floods in Kerala. Russia shares grief with the friendly people of India and hopes for a speedy recovery to all those injured from this natural disaster."

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev praised the measures taken by the Centre and the state government in conducting rescue operations and countering the effects of this calamity.

"I hope that with the rains stopped and floodwater started receding, the soonest recovery is expected. The (Russian) embassy (in India) conveys the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of all those suffered," Kudashev said in a statement.

The devastating floods in Kerala has left 223 dead in a fortnight and forced more than 10 lakh people out of their homes.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 08:44 pm

