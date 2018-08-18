App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala floods: Tamil Nadu announces Rs 5 crore more, relief materials, medical teams

Palaniswami said essential medicines and teams comprising medical and veterinary doctors will be immediately dispatched to the neighbouring state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today announced relief materials including rice, milk and Rs 5 crore more for relief operations in the flood ravaged Kerala.

Palaniswami said essential medicines and teams comprising medical and veterinary doctors will be immediately dispatched to the neighbouring state. Over and above the Rs five crore contribution for relief given to Kerala on August 10 by Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said,"an additional Rs five crore," will be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

On August 9, Palaniswami had announced the Rs five crore for relief and rehabilitation work. As regards relief materials, 500 tonne rice, 300 tonnes of milk powder and 15,000 litres of Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) processed milk, 10,000 blankets besides dhoties and lungies (coloured dhoties) will be immediately sent to Kerala.

K Palaniswami said. "Also, relief materials worth crores received from Tamil Nadu people have already been sent to Kerala through authorities in districts and this work will continue," Palaniswami said in an official release here.

To coordinate relief-related tasks to help Kerala, two senior IAS officials have been assigned to work under Commissioner for Revenue Administration, K Sathyagopal, the Chief Minister noted. Expressing anguish over the loss of lives, Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to Kerala, after reviewing the flood situation in the state. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, since August 8, 194 people have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #India #K Palaniswami #Kerala #Kerala floods #Narendra Modi #Tamil Nadu

