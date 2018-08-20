App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods: S Gurumurthy says SC should take note in Sabarimala verdict

RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy, who was recently appointed to the board of the Reserve Bank of India, rakes up a controversy.

Pranav Nair @notpranav

RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy, who was recently appointed to the board of the Reserve Bank of India, has hinted that the Supreme Court should weigh its decision on allowing women into the Sabarimala temple against the Kerala floods, which have killed over 200 people so far.

Gurumurthy was responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, which said, "No law is above God... If you permit everyone, he denies everyone".

To this, Gurumurthy urged the Supreme Court to see "if there is any connection" between the Sabarimala case and Kerala floods. "Even if there is one in a million chance of a link, people would not like the case decided against Ayyappan.”

Gurumurthy, who has often been accused of peddling fake news, often taking parody websites to be real and tweeting it to his followers. In one instance, the CA-turned-journalist cited an article from The Onion titled ‘Historians admit to inventing ancient Greeks’.

The Sabarimala case is about allowing entry of women aged 10-50 in the temple which was restricted due to multiple reasons -- one of them linked to the belief that menstruation is considered 'impure’.

Twitter users responded with criticism, especially in light of Gurumurthy’s appointment to the RBI board.

However, Gurumurthy refused to apologise and doubled down on his earlier statement.

“What I said is this: If there is even one in a million chance of a link between the case and the rains, people -- repeat people -- would not like the case decided against Ayappan. It is about people's belief. For the info of all I am not an Ayyappa devotee, going to Sabarimala,” he tweeted.

The editor of Thuglak magazine went on to criticize 'Indian intellectuals' for their 'hypocrisy'.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:33 pm

