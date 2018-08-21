Kerala floods: Reliance Foundation donates Rs 21 crore to CM’s Relief Fund

India’s largest corporate-supported philanthropic organisation, the Reliance Foundation, has started a rescue, relief and rehabilitation programme to help people in the flood-affected regions of Kerala.

The foundation donated Rs 21 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and relief material worth around Rs 50 crore.

A team has been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the six worst affected districts of Ernakulam, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta, since August 14, Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

The team has also identified 15,000 affected families who would be provided dry ration kits, utensils, shelter, shoes and clothes in the coming days, it said. The bulk of the material will be supplied by Reliance Retail.

Supplies such as ready-to-eat food, glucose, and sanitary napkins have been provided to 160 government-run relief camps, sheltering about 50,000 people through Reliance Retail.

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani said, “In this time of acute distress faced by our brothers and sisters in Kerala, we feel duty-bound as fellow citizens and as a responsible corporate foundation to fully support the rescue, relief and long-term rehabilitation efforts in the State. On its part, Reliance Foundation will contribute Rs 21 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.”

“The foundation stands firmly with the people of Kerala in this hour of need. It will remain committed to its relief and rehabilitation efforts and continue its operations in Kerala until normalcy is restored in the state,” Ambani said.

The foundation, along with Reliance Industries (RIL) and its group of companies, has been undertaking significant relief operations across Kerala.

The team is also supporting rescue operations by providing updates on weather and locations of temporary shelters through its Reliance Foundation Information Services (RFIS).

The foundation will also set up medical camps with Malayalam-speaking doctors and paramedical staff in three districts and supply medicines to the state government. Its team will undertake the reconstruction of damaged schools and primary health care centres.

Reliance Digital is tying up with manufacturers to set up repair clinics for home appliances damaged by rains, the foundation has said.

Reliance Jio has extended a complimentary seven-day unlimited voice and data pack for its customers. The telecom firm has also extended 100Mbps bandwidth between Idukki and Ernakulam, Kerala as a goodwill gesture to restore BSNL services in Idukki Collector Office and surrounding areas, which are isolated due to multiple landslides., the foundation has said.

