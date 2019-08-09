App
India
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods: Rahul Gandhi to 'request' for Centre's assistance in Wayanad

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said he was planning to go to Wayanad, but the collector told him that it would disturb rescue operations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said he will reach out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'brief him and request' assistance from the Centre for the Kerala district that is witnessing heavy rainfall since the past few days.

In a late-night tweet on August 8, Gandhi said he had spoken to Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan about the severe flood situation in Wayanad and asked for expediting relief to those affected.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi announced plans to visit to Wayanad, but the collector told him that it would disturb rescue operations.

"The people of Wayanad are in my thoughts and prayers as they battle raging flood waters. I was to travel to Wayanad, but I have now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I am awaiting their nod to travel," Gandhi said in another tweet.

"I am going to go there as soon as possible," he told reporters and urged his party workers to help the affected people.

For live updates on floods in various parts of India, click here

 

Gandhi said he spoke to the collectors of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram to review the relief measures being undertaken.

Heavy rains have been battering Kerala for the past few days, bringing back memories of floods that had ravaged the state in August 2018.

Looking at the grim flood situation, Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan on August 8 held a meeting with government officials and State Disaster Management Authority personnel. After the meeting, he said a serious situation prevails in parts of the state, especially in Wayanad.

The evaluation meeting was held after a major landslide hit the Meppadi area of Wayanad. A temple, a church, a few houses and some vehicles have been buried under the mud and several people are feared missing.

“The landslide in Meppadi, Wayanad was a major one. We are looking at all possible means to rescue. Most parts of the State are witnessing heavy rainfall. All arrangements have been put in place to deal with the disaster,” the Chief Minister tweeted after the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:17 pm

