Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala floods: Omar Abdullah to donate month's salary, asks Governor to send relief

The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 194 lives in Kerala since August 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Conference vice president and MLA Omar Abdullah today said he would donate a month's salary to the relief efforts in flood ravaged Kerala, and appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra to send some assistance to the southern state. T

The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 194 lives in Kerala since August 8, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.

"I will be donating my salary for this month to the relief efforts in Kerala. I also appeal to my colleagues in JKNC & others in J&K to remember what we went through in 2014 & do their own bit, however small, to help. From "Heaven on earth" to "God's own country" (sic)," Abdullah twitted.

Omar, who was the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister when floods hit the state in 2014, said a number of states and organisations had come to their assistance back then which was invaluable.

related news

"Jenab Vohra Sahib, a number of states & (and) organisations came to the assistance of J&K in 2014 & that help was invaluable. Can I request you to officially announce some assistance from J&K for Kerala at their time of need. jandkgovernor (sic)," the NC vice-president said.

Punjab, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu have already announced aid for flood ravaged Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today an immediate financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the state, after reviewing the flood situation in there.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 05:43 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kerala #Kerala floods #Omar Abdullah

