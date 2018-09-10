App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods: Mahindra dealer gifts Marazzo to fisherman who played a stellar role in rescue efforts

Jaisal said he was overwhelmed by the gesture and and had never thought that his act will bring fame and fortune.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A Kerala-based distributor of Mahindra Motors, Eram Motors, has gifted a fisherman a brand new SUV after a video went viral of him being a human stepping stone to help flood victims in Kerala.

As reported by Indiatimes, the fisherman was gifted the company’s brand new offering - Marazzo.

A video had gone viral which showed the fisherman, Jaisal, volunteering himself to bend down in the water and act as a human stepping stone to rescue the flood victims to enter the boat.

The key of the brand new Marazzo was gifted to him by the Excise Minister of Kerala TP Ramakrishnan in presence of company representatives.

Jaisal said he was overwhelmed by the gesture and and had never thought that his act will bring fame and fortune.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #India #Kerala #Mahindra #Trending News

