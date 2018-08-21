App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 21, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods LIVE: UAE offers financial assistance of Rs 700 cr; death toll nears 400

Over one million people are now sheltered in 3,274 relief camps in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, even as rains that killed 373 people, have finally abated.

highlights

  • Aug 21, 02:55 PM (IST)

    NHAI suspends user fee at three toll plazas

    In view of the unprecedented flood situation in Kerala, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended user fee at three toll plazas in the state, the government today said.

    The waiver has been made on the toll plazas at Paliekkara in Thrissur district, Pampampallam in Palakkad district and Kumbalam in Cochin, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

    The waiver came into effect last week and will continue till August 26, it added.

  • Aug 21, 02:53 PM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 02:43 PM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Overall deployment of Indian Armed Forces in Kerala as on 21/08/2018 at 1200 Hours. Source: Defence Ministry 

    Overall deployment of Indian Armed Forces in Kerala as on 21/08/2018 at 1200 Hours. Source: Defence Ministry 
  • Aug 21, 02:13 PM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Rain battered Kerala begins massive task of recovery

    With rains easing and water receding in some areas of flood-ravaged Kerala, people started returning to their homes as Union Minister K J Alphons today appealed for cooked food and skilled workers to rehabilitate more than 10 lakh displaced people.

    Though there has been some respite from the rain in the last two days, the water level has not come down in several areas of the worst-hit Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam districts, the officials said, a day after the Union Home Ministry declared the flood a 'calamity of severe nature'.  

    Rail and road traffic services have been restored in most places, they said.

    As relief agencies, local governments and people across the country banded together to put together relief supplies, the flood-hit in several parts of Kerala began returning home.

     Many people found their electrical appliances and furniture ruined and a thick layers of sludge and slime. Incidents of snake bites were also reported from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

  • Aug 21, 01:49 PM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 01:33 PM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 01:32 PM (IST)

    Donation keeps pouring in towards flood relief fund

    Bajaj Auto today announced contribution of Rs 2 crore in aid of flood-hit Kerala.

    While Rs 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, the company said in a statement.

    The contribution is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts, it added.

    Meanwhile, employees of the Central Railway have decided to contribute parts of their salary for the same cause, according to details released by the ministry today.

    While those in the pay grade of Rs 1,800-2,000 will pay Rs 500 to the fund, those between Rs 2,400-2,800 will contribute Rs 700, those in the pay grade 4,200-4,600 will give Rs 1,000 each, those between Rs 4,800-6,600 will pay Rs 1,500, those earning Rs 7,600 pay grade to pay Rs 2,000, and those in the category of Rs 8,700-10,000 to donate Rs 2,500. All those in the grade of Rs 10,000 and more will pay Rs 3,000 each.(PTI)

  • Aug 21, 01:19 PM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 12:54 PM (IST)

    KARNATAKA | Death toll mounts 161, about 6000 in relief camps

    By Monday evening, flood in Karnataka has taken 161 lives, National Disaster Management Authority said. The authority released stats as follows:

    No. of persons evacuated: 7795

    Relief Camps: 73

    Inmates: 5839

    Four NDRF teams are deployed in Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. One Air Force and one Army team are deployed in Kodagu. 

  • Aug 21, 12:43 PM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 12:40 PM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 12:34 PM (IST)

    Fact sheet on Kerala Floods 

    (Report as on 10 AM 21 Aug 2018)

    The second column shows numbers since May-end and the third column shows the corresponding numbers for the last 24 hours. Source: NDMA 

    Fact sheet on Kerala Floods   (Report as on 10 AM 21 Aug 2018) The second column shows numbers since May-end and the third column shows the corresponding numbers for the last 24 hours. Source: NDMA 
  • Aug 21, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Special train brings hundreds of stranded people to Kolkata

    A train carrying hundreds of people stranded in the flood-ravaged Kerala reached Kolkata, a South Eastern Railway (SER) spokesman said today.

    The passengers, mostly labourers from West Bengal, reached Howrah station late last night in the 21-coach special train from Thiruvananthapuram.

    Two more trains, which left Ernakulam on Sunday evening, are scheduled to reach the city today, the spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said. (PTI)

  • Aug 21, 12:13 PM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 11:55 AM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 11:53 AM (IST)

    More relief materials arrive at Cochin port

    The Cochin Port Trust has earmarked two godowns for free storage of relief materials, arriving from across the country, for people affected by the unprecedented floods in Kerala, a port trust official said.

    Four containers of relief materials sent by the shipping fraternity from Tuticorin under the initiative of the ministry was delivered for distribution yesterday, the official said.

    The coastal crude vessel Swarna Godavari, with 50,000 MT of crude from Mumbai, was diverted by BPCL to the Cochin Port to meet the fuel demand of Kerala. It arrived yesterday, he said. (PTI)

  • Aug 21, 11:51 AM (IST)

    To rebuild lives, Kerala needs doctors, nurses, packed food: Alphons

    Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons today flagged the need for ready-to-eat cooked food, doctors and nurses in flood ravaged Kerala, saying people are now getting back to whatever is left of their homes with the waters receding.

    The minister also issued an appeal to skilled workers like plumbers, electricians and carpenters to come to make homes livable and help the state regain normalcy. 

  • Aug 21, 11:43 AM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 11:42 AM (IST)

    Fishermen Warning for Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area

    (For next 24 hours valid from 1140 Hours IST of 21st August 2018)

    Strong winds from Westerly direction speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off Karnataka coast and over Lakshadweep area.

    Strong winds from Northwesterly direction speed reaching 35-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast.

    Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.

    Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over Southwest and central Arabian Sea. 

  • Aug 21, 11:40 AM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 11:32 AM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 11:30 AM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 11:19 AM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 11:15 AM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 11:11 AM (IST)

    List of food items required for rehabilitation in Kerala. (Source: NDMA)

    List of food items required for rehabilitation in Kerala. (Source: NDMA)
  • Aug 21, 11:09 AM (IST)

  • Aug 21, 10:36 AM (IST)

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.