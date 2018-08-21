Kerala floods LIVE: UAE offers financial assistance of Rs 700 cr; death toll nears 400

Rain battered Kerala begins massive task of recovery

With rains easing and water receding in some areas of flood-ravaged Kerala, people started returning to their homes as Union Minister K J Alphons today appealed for cooked food and skilled workers to rehabilitate more than 10 lakh displaced people.

Though there has been some respite from the rain in the last two days, the water level has not come down in several areas of the worst-hit Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam districts, the officials said, a day after the Union Home Ministry declared the flood a 'calamity of severe nature'.

Rail and road traffic services have been restored in most places, they said.

As relief agencies, local governments and people across the country banded together to put together relief supplies, the flood-hit in several parts of Kerala began returning home.

Many people found their electrical appliances and furniture ruined and a thick layers of sludge and slime. Incidents of snake bites were also reported from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.