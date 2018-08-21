Kerala floods LIVE: UAE offers financial assistance of Rs 700 cr; death toll nears 400

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
357 lives lost, losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore: Kerala CM
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
NHAI suspends user fee at three toll plazas
In view of the unprecedented flood situation in Kerala, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended user fee at three toll plazas in the state, the government today said.
The waiver has been made on the toll plazas at Paliekkara in Thrissur district, Pampampallam in Palakkad district and Kumbalam in Cochin, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.
The waiver came into effect last week and will continue till August 26, it added.
Overall deployment of Indian Armed Forces in Kerala as on 21/08/2018 at 1200 Hours. Source: Defence Ministry
Rain battered Kerala begins massive task of recovery
With rains easing and water receding in some areas of flood-ravaged Kerala, people started returning to their homes as Union Minister K J Alphons today appealed for cooked food and skilled workers to rehabilitate more than 10 lakh displaced people.
Though there has been some respite from the rain in the last two days, the water level has not come down in several areas of the worst-hit Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam districts, the officials said, a day after the Union Home Ministry declared the flood a 'calamity of severe nature'.
Rail and road traffic services have been restored in most places, they said.
As relief agencies, local governments and people across the country banded together to put together relief supplies, the flood-hit in several parts of Kerala began returning home.
Many people found their electrical appliances and furniture ruined and a thick layers of sludge and slime. Incidents of snake bites were also reported from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
Donation keeps pouring in towards flood relief fund
Bajaj Auto today announced contribution of Rs 2 crore in aid of flood-hit Kerala.
While Rs 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, the company said in a statement.
The contribution is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts, it added.
Meanwhile, employees of the Central Railway have decided to contribute parts of their salary for the same cause, according to details released by the ministry today.
While those in the pay grade of Rs 1,800-2,000 will pay Rs 500 to the fund, those between Rs 2,400-2,800 will contribute Rs 700, those in the pay grade 4,200-4,600 will give Rs 1,000 each, those between Rs 4,800-6,600 will pay Rs 1,500, those earning Rs 7,600 pay grade to pay Rs 2,000, and those in the category of Rs 8,700-10,000 to donate Rs 2,500. All those in the grade of Rs 10,000 and more will pay Rs 3,000 each.(PTI)
KARNATAKA | Death toll mounts 161, about 6000 in relief camps
By Monday evening, flood in Karnataka has taken 161 lives, National Disaster Management Authority said. The authority released stats as follows:
No. of persons evacuated: 7795
Relief Camps: 73
Inmates: 5839
Four NDRF teams are deployed in Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. One Air Force and one Army team are deployed in Kodagu.
Fact sheet on Kerala Floods
(Report as on 10 AM 21 Aug 2018)
The second column shows numbers since May-end and the third column shows the corresponding numbers for the last 24 hours. Source: NDMA
Special train brings hundreds of stranded people to Kolkata
A train carrying hundreds of people stranded in the flood-ravaged Kerala reached Kolkata, a South Eastern Railway (SER) spokesman said today.
The passengers, mostly labourers from West Bengal, reached Howrah station late last night in the 21-coach special train from Thiruvananthapuram.
Two more trains, which left Ernakulam on Sunday evening, are scheduled to reach the city today, the spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said. (PTI)
More relief materials arrive at Cochin port
The Cochin Port Trust has earmarked two godowns for free storage of relief materials, arriving from across the country, for people affected by the unprecedented floods in Kerala, a port trust official said.
Four containers of relief materials sent by the shipping fraternity from Tuticorin under the initiative of the ministry was delivered for distribution yesterday, the official said.
The coastal crude vessel Swarna Godavari, with 50,000 MT of crude from Mumbai, was diverted by BPCL to the Cochin Port to meet the fuel demand of Kerala. It arrived yesterday, he said. (PTI)
To rebuild lives, Kerala needs doctors, nurses, packed food: Alphons
Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons today flagged the need for ready-to-eat cooked food, doctors and nurses in flood ravaged Kerala, saying people are now getting back to whatever is left of their homes with the waters receding.
The minister also issued an appeal to skilled workers like plumbers, electricians and carpenters to come to make homes livable and help the state regain normalcy.
Fishermen Warning for Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area
(For next 24 hours valid from 1140 Hours IST of 21st August 2018)
Strong winds from Westerly direction speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off Karnataka coast and over Lakshadweep area.
Strong winds from Northwesterly direction speed reaching 35-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast.
Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.
List of food items required for rehabilitation in Kerala. (Source: NDMA)