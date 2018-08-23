Kerala floods LIVE: Sand, slush at homes, high demand for clothes at shelters

Live now
Aug 23, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Kerala GDP growth could fall by 1% due to floods: Report
Kerala mulling 10 percent cess on GST, introduction of special lottery
Insurance claims likely to be upwards of Rs 1,000 cr
Ayyappa devotees asked not to go to Sabarimala shrine
Kerala seeks Rs 2,600 cr special package from the Centre
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
357 lives lost, losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore: Kerala CM
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Destruction in Kerala would have been limited if Gadgil report implemented
The miseries and destruction caused by the rains and floods in Kerala would have been less severe if the government had taken the initiative to implement the recommendations made in the Gadgil Committee report on preservation of the Western Ghats, a noted environmentalist has said.
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil's report had suggested checks on quarrying, discouraging cultivation of yearly crops on hill slopes and planting fruit-bearing tress there and restriction on construction in the area, according to Prof V S Vijayan, a former chairman of the State Biodiversity Board.
Kerala CM visits relief camps, hears to woes of those affected
With 13 lakh people put up in relief camps after the devastating floods that ravaged Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today spent time with many of them, hearing to their problems and assured all help.
Vijayan took the helicopter to visit the relief camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy, covering three districts. (PTI)
Landslips, rains did not impact wildlife in Kerala
Landslips and heavy rains unleashed in Kerala forests causing flooding in downstream did not have any major impact on its precious wildlife including elephants, tigers and leopards, a top state forest official said today.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P K Kesavan said generally animals have got a "strong sixth sense" and they become "alert" at the time of any unusual changes in the nature helping them escape to safety at the time of its fury.
Former Arunachal CM donates 1 month's salary for Kerala relief
Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has decided to donate his one month's salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala.
Tuki, who is the present MLA of Sagalee, shot off a letter to the secretary of the state Assembly yesterday to remit his August salary to the account of Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. (PTI)
India U16 team dedicates win over Cameroon to Kerala flood victims
The India U16 football team today dedicated its 2-1 win over Cameroon to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.
Sitting miles away and competing with more acclaimed nations boasting of strong youth development programmes, the India U16 team was not willing to soak in the euphoria.
EU announces Euro 1.9 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society for Kerala flood relief
The European Union today announced an assistance of Euro 190,000 (Rs 1.53 crore) in aid funding to the Indian Red Cross Society for providing immediate relief to flood-affected people in Kerala.
The announcement was made by the office of the grouping, comprising 28 European countries.
Huge demand of clothes in shelters
Nearly 13 lakh people are currently taking shelter at the relief camps in the state. Among them, many women have no clothes to wear. "I left home in a hurry with my family. Since the last five days I am wearing the same clothes. Please give us something clean to wear," said a woman, voicing the demand of thousands' of women.
Comfort clothes like nighties and lungies are most sought after in relief camps, according to authorities. (PTI)
Govt has inherited 14-yr policy of refusing foreign aid: Alphons
In refusing foreign aid for the rehabilitation of flood-hit Kerala, the Centre has followed a 14-year convention it "inherited" from previous governments of refusing such assistance in the face of natural calamities, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said today.
The government is under fire for refusing aid for Kerala from countries like the UAE and Thailand. Alphons said this was a policy that was followed by the current government since former prime minister Manmohan Singh had refused aid from foreign countries in 2004 during the devastating Tsunami.
Kerala struggles with mud as people rush back home
There has been no rain in the past three days, however, flood water is yet to recede from many places. The situation is particularly critical in Kuttanad, which is one of the few places in the world where paddy farming is done 1.2 metre to 3 metre below sea level.
Flood waters receding is not the panacea for all ills. As waters subsided in Cheruthoni in Idukki district, many were shocked to see huge deposits of sand and slush inside and outside their homes.
Delhi HC judges to contribute for Kerala floods rehabilitation
Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and other judges of the Delhi High Court have decided to contribute for the rehabilitation of the people of Kerala hit by the devastating floods.
Besides the judges, the the Registry of the High Court would also contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Kerala.
READ | Some dos and don'ts for safety while returning to flood-hit homes
Clean-up operations gather steam in flood-hit Kerala
With flood waters receding from most of the places, the Kerala government has taken up the massive task of cleaning houses and public places filled with slush left behind by the massive deluge which caused large-scale destruction.
The government has set up a control room here to coordinate the cleaning process across the state and the civic bodies have been entrusted with the task of managing the work, official sources said today. (PTI)
READ | Tyre companies may face short-term impact on rubber shortage
4-yr-old donates piggy bank savings to Kerala relief fund
A four-year-old girl from South Kolkata today donated her piggy bank savings to the Kerala relief fund set up by the CPI(M).
Aparajita Saha, a resident of Jadavpur, had saved around Rs 14,800 from the gifts she had received during her birthday to buy a CD player to rehearse for her dance classes. (PTI)
Men’s cricket team planning to donate match fees for Kerala flood victims
In a novel gesture, the Indian cricket team in all likelihood will donate their entire match fees earned for the Third Test for the Kerala flood victims. While the amount is yet to be ascertained, it could be in the region of Rs 2 crore or more.
India not to accept assistance from foreign govts for Kerala flood relief
India made it clear that it will not accept any assistance from foreign governments for flood-ravaged Kerala in sync with an existing policy.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government was committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation in Kerala through domestic efforts.
A number of countries have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala. While the United Arab Emirates has offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore), Qatar has pledged around Rs 35 crore and Maldives has announced a donation of USD 50,000 (Rs 35 lakh). (PTI)
Alphons sleeps in Kerala relief camp, trolled for posting picture
Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who has been regularly sharing details about the devastating floods in Kerala on social media, today became a butt of jokes after posting pictures of himself sleeping at a relief camp in the southern state. (PTI)