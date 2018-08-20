Kerala floods LIVE: Rescue ops almost complete, efforts towards rehabilitation to intensify

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Twenty five Supreme Court judges would contribute in the relief funds for the victims of flood in Kerala which has seen the large-scale devastation of lives and properties, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today said.
A bench of the CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made this observation during the hearing of a PIL in which it was contemplating imposing a cost of Rs 25 lakh on a litigant for filing an "improper application" in a PIL on which the verdict has already been reserved. (PTI)
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today appealed to the people of the state to help the flood victims of Kerala. "The entire country is shocked by the terrible floods and devastation in Kerala. In this hour of sadness entire Jharkhand along with the whole country is standing firm with Kerala," an official release said quoting Das.
Jharkhand government on Saturday had announced Rs 5 crore as assistance to Kerala for support of the flood-affected people. (PTI)
The government has asked industrialists and business organisations to provide whatever help they feel is appropriate to flood-affected Kerala, which is facing a "humanitarian crisis", Union minister Suresh Prabhu said today.
Prabhu, who holds the portfolios of Commerce and Industry as well as Civil Aviation, also said that domestic airlines have been persuaded to carry cargo free of cost to the state.
Making it clear that the Centre does not want to do "politics" with regard to providing rescue and relief to Kerala, Prabhu said it is only facilitating help. (PTI)
The Congress today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he was playing politics on the issue of flood relief, and asked him to show large-heartedness in providing more central assistance to flood-hit Kerala as the Rs 500-crore aid was "too little, too late".
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill asked the prime minister to declare the Kerala floods as a national calamity. (PTI)
Leading maritime bodies—The Maritime Association of Ship owners Ship managers and Agents (MASSA), The Maritime Union of India (MUI) and National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI)—have pledged to donate Rs 30 lakh to flood-ravaged Kerala for relief operations.
Besides, Anglo Eastern Shipping Group (AESG), Hong Kong said it would provide about USD 50,000 (about Rs 35 lakh) to the state. (PTI)
Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) today said it has decided to postpone the interest rate hike for its Kerala-based customers by two months and also waive penalty for delay in payment of August and September EMIs for its home loan customers.
As part of its "relief measure, the housing finance company has also decided to waive the processing fee for home improvement loans to customers whose homes have been affected.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) today said it will dispatch relief materials worth Rs 2 crore comprising over 10 lakh packs of ready-to-drink milk, 500 tonnes of cattle feed and veterinary medicines to flood-hit Kerala.
The situation in Kerala is improving and the rescue operations are almost complete, with efforts now moving towards relief and rehabilitation, a senior Navy officer said today.
Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have claimed 210 lives in Kerala since August 8 and displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes. (PTI)
The inmates of Central Prison here are toiling hard to feed those staying in relief camps across Kerala.
Ever since the torrential rains started lashing the state causing massive destruction across its length and breadth, the prisoners began preparing large number of chapathis and vegetable curry for relief camp inmates and those stranded in marooned houses.
According to jail authorities, an average of 40,000-50,000 chapathis were prepared for flood victims during the peak days last week.
Though the workload is too high, around 50 convict prisoners of the chapathi unit were working round the clock in different shifts to meet the demand, they said. (PTI)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today decided to donate his one month's salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala. He took the decision after attending a review meeting on the flood situation in the state.
The IAS Officers Association of Odisha has also decided to contribute at least one day's salary of its members to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the flood-affected people. (PTI)
Source: Defence Ministry
Source: NDMA India
Source: NDMA India
KARNATAKA | The rescue operations in the flood-ravaged Karnataka's Kodagu were intensified today even as the administration cancelled hotel bookings made by tourists in the scenic hilly district till the end of this month.
Torrential rains have wrecked havoc in the popular tourist destination bordering Kerala and nestled on the hills of the Western Ghats, with floods and landslides killing at least eight people and rendering hundreds homeless.
Several tourists were stuck in resorts and hotels ever since the disaster struck the district last week, with roads, including highways, suffering damage, making access to the region extremely difficult. Restoration of the damaged roads is on a war footing, official sources said. (PTI)
Chhattisgarh has sent 2,500 tonnes of rice for the people of flood-hit Kerala in a special train.
The train, which departed from Raipur yesterday, is likely to reach the southern state in the next three days covering a distance of 2,100 kms, officials said today.
The move comes after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh announced assistance of Rs 10 crore to Kerala. (PTI)
Government officials and politicians across India are pledging a part of their salaries towards Kerala flood relief. The Shiv Sena said today its MLAs and MPs will donate a month's salary towards the cause. The government employees in Puducherry have also decided to contribute their one day salary to the Kerala flood relief fund. (PTI)
Relief material from different parts of the country has started arriving at the port here to provide some succour to the people of Kerala devastated by unprecedented floods in about a century, officials said today.
A Cochin Port Trust official said Naval Ship INS Deepak, carrying relief material from Mumbai, arrived with about 800 tonnes of fresh water and nearly 18 tonnes of provisions. (PTI)