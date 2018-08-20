Kerala floods LIVE: Rescue ops almost complete, efforts towards rehabilitation to intensify

SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI

Twenty five Supreme Court judges would contribute in the relief funds for the victims of flood in Kerala which has seen the large-scale devastation of lives and properties, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today said.

A bench of the CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made this observation during the hearing of a PIL in which it was contemplating imposing a cost of Rs 25 lakh on a litigant for filing an "improper application" in a PIL on which the verdict has already been reserved. (PTI)