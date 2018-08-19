Kerala floods LIVE: Rain eases but thousands still to be rescued; 58 NDRF teams in action; death toll climbs to 197

India Inc extends aid to inundated Kerala

With heavy rains continuing to wreak havoc in Kerala, India Inc has extended relief measures to the victims by offering donations.

Meanwhile, industry body CII has set up a task force chaired by its former president Kris Gopalakrishnan to work on relief measures for victims in flood devastated Kerala in coordination with the state government and the district administrations.

While JSW Group said it has initiated a group-wide initiative wherein its employees voluntarily contribute in cash as well as in kind, TVS Motor Company has contributed Rs one crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

"The flood situation in Kerala and the destruction, it has left behind, is distressing. As a responsible corporate citizen, JSW has initiated a Group-wide initiative wherein our employees voluntarily contribute in cash as well as in kind. The contribution made by our employees will be matched by JSW Group equally and will be pledged towards Kerala's flood relief measures," JSW Group official spokesperson said in a statement. - PTI