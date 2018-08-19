Kerala floods LIVE: Rain eases but thousands still to be rescued; 58 NDRF teams in action; death toll climbs to 197

Live now
Aug 19, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)
India Inc extends aid to inundated Kerala
With heavy rains continuing to wreak havoc in Kerala, India Inc has extended relief measures to the victims by offering donations.
Meanwhile, industry body CII has set up a task force chaired by its former president Kris Gopalakrishnan to work on relief measures for victims in flood devastated Kerala in coordination with the state government and the district administrations.
While JSW Group said it has initiated a group-wide initiative wherein its employees voluntarily contribute in cash as well as in kind, TVS Motor Company has contributed Rs one crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).
"The flood situation in Kerala and the destruction, it has left behind, is distressing. As a responsible corporate citizen, JSW has initiated a Group-wide initiative wherein our employees voluntarily contribute in cash as well as in kind. The contribution made by our employees will be matched by JSW Group equally and will be pledged towards Kerala's flood relief measures," JSW Group official spokesperson said in a statement. - PTI
Railways announces free transportation cost of sending relief material to Kerala
The railways has issued a set of guidelines allowing all government organisations as well as private bodies to transport relief material to flood-ravaged Kerala for free.
However, non-government organisations have to be vetted by divisional railway managers in order to avail this provision, said the guidelines issued yesterday.
"No freight is to be charged for transportation of relief material to Kerala. That is to all stations in Kerala as of now," the railways said.
All consignments in passenger-carrying trains through parcel vans as well as intra-state coaching trains carrying relief material shall be covered under these guidelines so as to ensure faster transit, the Railway Board said in a letter to all zonal general managers. - PTI
Kerala floods: Train and flight timings, cancellations and diversions for August 19, Sunday
With the connectivity being one of the major concerns in flood-ravaged Kerala, several major airline operators have announced special flights to the state. State-run Air India's subsidiary — Alliance Air — will commence operations from Kochi naval base to aid the rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala, commencing from August 20.
Read the full report on News18 here.
Kochi: Rescue operations being carried out at flood-affected regions, in Kochi (Image: PTI)
West Bengal govt to give Rs ten crore for Kerala flood relief: Mamata
West Bengal government will contribute Rs 10 crore to the Kerala Chief Ministers relief
fund in the wake of the recent rain-fed floods in the southern state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said.
"My heart goes out to the people of Kerala battling #KeralaFloods In this hour of crisis, to stand beside the flood-affected people of Kerala, we have decided to make a contribution of Rs Ten Crore to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund," Banerjee wrote in her Twitter handle. - PTI
Kerala floods: Thousands still waiting to be rescued in rain-battered state, death toll rises to 197
Thousands of people in flood-hit areas in Kerala are battling all odds to survive as the death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8.
Many are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them at various places in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts.
The maximum death toll has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates.
Read the full report here
Attorney General K K Venugopal has donated Rs 1 crore towards relief work in flood-hit Kerala
He donated the sum to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to aid rescue efforts to the state that has been reeling under unprecedented torrential rains and floods since August 9.
Venugopal's son, senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal also contributed Rs 15 lakh towards the relief fund.
A group of Delhi-based Malayali lawyers have started a collection drive in front of the Supreme Court to dispatch necessary supplies to the flood-hit state.
Those organising the collection drive told PTI that the supplies which include clothes for victims, sanitary napkins, mugs, buckets, biscuits, water bottles, etc, will be transported in a Navy aircraft. - PTI
Kochi: Rescue workers row a boat carrying locals who were stranded in floods following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)
Erode: A view of the flood affected areas following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Bhavani in Erode. (Image: PTI)
Chhattisgarh gives Rs 10 cr aid, including rice, to flood-hit Kerala
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today announced assistance of Rs 10 crore, including
rice worth Rs 7 crore, for flood-hit Kerala. A government release informed that efforts were on to
ensure the rice could be transported by train to Kerala by tomorrow. - PTI
Central Railway sends over 14L ltr of drinking water to Kerala by spl train
As part of the efforts to extend a helping hand to flood-affected Kerala, the Central Railway today sent over 14 lakh litres of drinking water to the southern state by a special train from Pune.
The water train consists of 14 wagons (containing 7 lakh litres of water) filled up in Pune and 15 wagons (containing 7.5 lakh litres of water) that came from Ratlam, Milind Deouskar, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division, said.
The special water train will reach Kayamkulam in Kerala via Daund, Wadi and Renugunta, he added. - PTI
Palakkad: Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad (Image: PTI)