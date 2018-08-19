App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 19, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods LIVE: Rain eases but thousands still to be rescued; 58 NDRF teams in action; death toll climbs to 197

The authorities have said that the floods in Kerala have left 357 people dead since May 29, when the south-west monsoon hit the southern state. Over 3.53 lakh people are in 3,026 relief camps across Kerala after the rains savaged the state.

highlights

  • Aug 19, 11:40 AM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 02:23 PM (IST)

    People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)

    People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 19, 02:20 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 02:00 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 01:59 PM (IST)

    India Inc extends aid to inundated Kerala

    With heavy rains continuing to wreak havoc in Kerala, India Inc has extended relief measures to the victims by offering donations.

    Meanwhile, industry body CII has set up a task force chaired by its former president Kris Gopalakrishnan to work on relief measures for victims in flood devastated Kerala in coordination with the state government and the district administrations.

    While JSW Group said it has initiated a group-wide initiative wherein its employees voluntarily contribute in cash as well as in kind, TVS Motor Company has contributed Rs one crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

    "The flood situation in Kerala and the destruction, it has left behind, is distressing. As a responsible corporate citizen, JSW has initiated a Group-wide initiative wherein our employees voluntarily contribute in cash as well as in kind. The contribution made by our employees will be matched by JSW Group equally and will be pledged towards Kerala's flood relief measures," JSW Group official spokesperson said in a statement. - PTI

  • Aug 19, 01:58 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 01:56 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Railways announces free transportation cost of sending relief material to Kerala

    The railways has issued a set of guidelines allowing all government organisations as well as private bodies to transport relief material to flood-ravaged Kerala for free.

    However, non-government organisations have to be vetted by divisional railway managers in order to avail this provision, said the guidelines issued yesterday.

    "No freight is to be charged for transportation of relief material to Kerala. That is to all stations in Kerala as of now," the railways said.

    All consignments in passenger-carrying trains through parcel vans as well as intra-state coaching trains carrying relief material shall be covered under these guidelines so as to ensure faster transit, the Railway Board said in a letter to all zonal general managers. - PTI

  • Aug 19, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Kerala floods: Train and flight timings, cancellations and diversions for August 19, Sunday

    With the connectivity being one of the major concerns in flood-ravaged Kerala, several major airline operators have announced special flights to the state. State-run Air India's subsidiary — Alliance Air — will commence operations from Kochi naval base to aid the rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala, commencing from August 20.

    Read the full report on News18 here.


     

  • Aug 19, 01:04 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 12:56 PM (IST)

    Kochi: Rescue operations being carried out at flood-affected regions, in Kochi (Image: PTI)

    Kochi: Rescue operations being carried out at flood-affected regions, in Kochi (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 19, 12:52 PM (IST)

    West Bengal govt to give Rs ten crore for Kerala flood relief: Mamata

    West Bengal government will contribute Rs 10 crore to the Kerala Chief Ministers relief

    fund in the wake of the recent rain-fed floods in the southern state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said.

    "My heart goes out to the people of Kerala battling #KeralaFloods In this hour of crisis, to stand beside the flood-affected people of Kerala, we have decided to make a contribution of Rs Ten Crore to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund," Banerjee wrote in her Twitter handle. - PTI

  • Aug 19, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Kerala floods: Thousands still waiting to be rescued in rain-battered state, death toll rises to 197

    Thousands of people in flood-hit areas in Kerala are battling all odds to survive as the death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8.

    Many are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them at various places in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts.

    The maximum death toll has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates.

    Read the full report here

  • Aug 19, 12:05 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 12:01 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 12:00 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Attorney General K K Venugopal has donated Rs 1 crore towards relief work in flood-hit Kerala

    He donated the sum to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to aid rescue efforts to the state that has been reeling under unprecedented torrential rains and floods since August 9.

    Venugopal's son, senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal also contributed Rs 15 lakh towards the relief fund.

    A group of Delhi-based Malayali lawyers have started a collection drive in front of the Supreme Court to dispatch necessary supplies to the flood-hit state.

    Those organising the collection drive told PTI that the supplies which include clothes for victims, sanitary napkins, mugs, buckets, biscuits, water bottles, etc, will be transported in a Navy aircraft. - PTI

  • Aug 19, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Kochi: Rescue workers row a boat carrying locals who were stranded in floods following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)

    Kochi: Rescue workers row a boat carrying locals who were stranded in floods following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 19, 11:33 AM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 11:31 AM (IST)

    As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts

  • Aug 19, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Erode: A view of the flood affected areas following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Bhavani in Erode. (Image: PTI)

    Erode: A view of the flood affected areas following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Bhavani in Erode. (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 19, 11:00 AM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 10:44 AM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 10:39 AM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Chhattisgarh gives Rs 10 cr aid, including rice, to flood-hit Kerala

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today announced assistance of Rs 10 crore, including

    rice worth Rs 7 crore, for flood-hit Kerala. A government release informed that efforts were on to

    ensure the rice could be transported by train to Kerala by tomorrow. - PTI

  • Aug 19, 10:23 AM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 09:58 AM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Central Railway sends over 14L ltr of drinking water to Kerala by spl train

    As part of the efforts to extend a helping hand to flood-affected Kerala, the Central Railway today sent over 14 lakh litres of drinking water to the southern state by a special train from Pune.

    The water train consists of 14 wagons (containing 7 lakh litres of water) filled up in Pune and 15 wagons (containing 7.5 lakh litres of water) that came from Ratlam, Milind Deouskar, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division, said.

    The special water train will reach Kayamkulam in Kerala via Daund, Wadi and Renugunta, he added. - PTI

  • Aug 19, 09:49 AM (IST)

    Palakkad: Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad  (Image: PTI)

    Palakkad: Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad  (Image: PTI)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.