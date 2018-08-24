Kerala floods LIVE: Karnataka CM writes to PM Modi asking for Rs 2,000 crore for relief work

Live now
Aug 24, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Centre to give more funds to Kerala; Rs 600 cr only advance assistance
Kerala candidates who missed August 16 RBI exam to get another chance
Kerala GDP growth could fall by 1% due to floods: Report
Kerala mulling 10 percent cess on GST, introduction of special lottery
Insurance claims likely to be upwards of Rs 1,000 cr
Ayyappa devotees asked not to go to Sabarimala shrine
Kerala seeks Rs 2,600 cr special package from the Centre
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
357 lives lost, losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore: Kerala CM
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Rs10,000 will be transferred to the bank accounts of people who will leave relief camps and also to the people who have already left. (ANI)
SC orders to maintain water level at 139 ft at Mullaperiyar dam
As a blame-game erupted between Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the devastating floods, the Supreme Court today directed the panel on the Mullaperiyar Dam to ensure that the water level at the reservoir is maintained at 139.99 feet till August 31.
The Mullaperiyar Dam, built in 1895 on Periyar River in Idukki District of Kerala, came under the spotlight with the Kerala government accusing Tamil Nadu, which maintains the reservoir, of sudden release of water leading to unprecedented deluge in the state. (PTI)
Railway recruitment test for Kerala candidates to be held on Sept 4
The railways' computer-based exams which were postponed in Kerala in the wake of the devastating floods have been rescheduled for September 4, a senior official said today.
Around 30,000 candidates who had been unable to appear in the exam will now be able to do so, the railways has said.
TN rejects Kerala contention that Mullaperiyar dam water release caused floods
The Tamil Nadu government today rejected Kerala's contention that sudden water released by Tamil Nadu from the Mullaperiyar dam was one of the reasons for the deluge in the neighbouring state.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Kerala suffered the deluge due to the discharge of excess water from 80 reservoirs spurred by heavy rains in that state. (PTI)
India Cements distributes relief assistance in Kerala
India Cements Ltd today said its team is covering 12 districts across flood-hit Kerala to take up relief and rehabilitation measures in the state. (PTI)
READ | UAE never officially announced aid for Rs 700-cr Kerala flood relief: Ambassador
Amid the debate on whether to accept or not financial aid pouring in from foreign governments for relief in flood-ravaged Kerala, UAE Ambassador Ahmed Albanna told The Indian Express that the Gulf nation has not made any official announcement so far on the specific amount.
Fishermen Warning for Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area
(For next 24 hours valid from 1400 Hours IST of 24th August 2018)
Strong winds from Northwesterly direction speed occasionally reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.
SC orders to maintain water level of Mullaperiyar dam at 139 ft
The Supreme Court today ordered that the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam be maintained at 139 feet till August 31 keeping in mind the grave devastation that has taken place due to the unprecedented floods in Kerala.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the Centre's submission that the sub-committee of the Mullaperiyar dam had met on August 23 and directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the water level is maintained at 139 feet, which is two feet below the permissible limit fixed by the apex court. (PTI)
Kerala limping back to normalcy, focus on rehabilitation
With Kerala limping back to normalcy after floods and landslides, the focus is now on taking care of the over 10.40 lakh people staying in relief camps and rehabilitating people whose houses were destroyed in the deluge.
People from all over the country and abroad have pitched in to help the state by offering material and also cash donations to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).
A total of Rs 539 crore has been received till last night, official sources said.
India 'may' accept foreign donations: NDMA document
As the row over foreign aid for flood-ravaged Kerala escalated, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had in 2016 suggested assistance offered as a goodwill gesture "may" be accepted by India, bolstering the stand taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi there is no blanket ban.
With the Centre drawing flak from the opposition parties and others for invoking a policy decision taken by the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 in the aftermath of the Tsunami for not accepting foreign aid, Union minister K J Alphons yesterday appealed for an "one time exception" to the 14-year convention to allow overseas assistance, notably from the United Arab Emirates(UAE). (PTI)
Fees waived for reissue of passport
The centre has waived fees for reissue of passport for people of Kerala who lost the vital travel document in the floods.
Under the initiative, the procedure for reissue of passports in lieu of lost or damaged will be relaxed, a release from the Regional Passport office here said today.