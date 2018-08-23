Kerala floods LIVE: Govt to file case against TN for ignoring request to control water flow during floods

Kerala candidates who missed August 16 RBI exam to get another chance

Applicants from Kerala who could not appear for the RBI's Grade B officers exam on August 16 due to floods in the state will be able to take it on September 2.

"The RBI Services Board will conduct the Phase I / Paper-1 of examination for recruitment of Grade B officers on September 2, 2018, at various centres in Kerala for the benefit of aspirants who could not appear for it on August 16, 2018," RBI said in a notification issued today. Those who have already appeared for the August 16 exam will however not be allowed to take it again, RBI said. (PTI)