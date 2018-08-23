App
Aug 23, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods LIVE: Govt to file case against TN for ignoring request to control water flow during floods

Over one million people are now sheltered in 3,274 relief camps in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, even as rains that killed 373 people, have finally abated.

highlights

  • Aug 23, 09:31 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Kerala Government filed a case in the Supreme Court today against Tamil Nadu for ignoring its request to control water flow during the floods

  • Aug 23, 08:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 07:54 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 07:23 PM (IST)

    Kerala candidates who missed August 16 RBI exam to get another chance

    Applicants from Kerala who could not appear for the RBI's Grade B officers exam on August 16 due to floods in the state will be able to take it on September 2.

    "The RBI Services Board will conduct the Phase I / Paper-1 of examination for recruitment of Grade B officers on September 2, 2018, at various centres in Kerala for the benefit of aspirants who could not appear for it on August 16, 2018," RBI said in a notification issued today. Those who have already appeared for the August 16 exam will however not be allowed to take it again, RBI said. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 06:00 PM (IST)

    Saibaba temple trust to donate Rs 5 crore to flood-hit Kerala

    Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra today decided to contribute Rs five crore towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala.

  • Aug 23, 05:59 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 05:49 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 05:49 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 05:22 PM (IST)

    Destruction in Kerala would have been limited if Gadgil report implemented

    The miseries and destruction caused by the rains and floods in Kerala would have been less severe if the government had taken the initiative to implement the recommendations made in the Gadgil Committee report on preservation of the Western Ghats, a noted environmentalist has said.

    Ecologist Madhav Gadgil's report had suggested checks on quarrying, discouraging cultivation of yearly crops on hill slopes and planting fruit-bearing tress there and restriction on construction in the area, according to Prof V S Vijayan, a former chairman of the State Biodiversity Board.

  • Aug 23, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Kerala CM visits relief camps, hears to woes of those affected

    With 13 lakh people put up in relief camps after the devastating floods that ravaged Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today spent time with many of them, hearing to their problems and assured all help.

    Vijayan took the helicopter to visit the relief camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy, covering three districts. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 05:09 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 05:08 PM (IST)

    Landslips, rains did not impact wildlife in Kerala

    Landslips and heavy rains unleashed in Kerala forests causing flooding in downstream did not have any major impact on its precious wildlife including elephants, tigers and leopards, a top state forest official said today.

    Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P K Kesavan said generally animals have got a "strong sixth sense" and they become "alert" at the time of any unusual changes in the nature helping them escape to safety at the time of its fury.

  • Aug 23, 04:57 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Former Arunachal CM donates 1 month's salary for Kerala relief

    Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has decided to donate his one month's salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala.

    Tuki, who is the present MLA of Sagalee, shot off a letter to the secretary of the state Assembly yesterday to remit his August salary to the account of Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 04:50 PM (IST)

    India U16 team dedicates win over Cameroon to Kerala flood victims

    The India U16 football team today dedicated its 2-1 win over Cameroon to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.

    Sitting miles away and competing with more acclaimed nations boasting of strong youth development programmes, the India U16 team was not willing to soak in the euphoria.

  • Aug 23, 04:39 PM (IST)

    EU announces Euro 1.9 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society for Kerala flood relief

    The European Union today announced an assistance of Euro 190,000 (Rs 1.53 crore) in aid funding to the Indian Red Cross Society for providing immediate relief to flood-affected people in Kerala.

    The announcement was made by the office of the grouping, comprising 28 European countries. 

  • Aug 23, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Huge demand of clothes in shelters

    Nearly 13 lakh people are currently taking shelter at the relief camps in the state. Among them, many women have no clothes to wear. "I left home in a hurry with my family. Since the last five days I am wearing the same clothes. Please give us something clean to wear," said a woman, voicing the demand of thousands' of women.

    Comfort clothes like nighties and lungies are most sought after in relief camps, according to authorities. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 03:45 PM (IST)

    Govt has inherited 14-yr policy of refusing foreign aid: Alphons

    In refusing foreign aid for the rehabilitation of flood-hit Kerala, the Centre has followed a 14-year convention it "inherited" from previous governments of refusing such assistance in the face of natural calamities, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said today.

    The government is under fire for refusing aid for Kerala from countries like the UAE and Thailand. Alphons said this was a policy that was followed by the current government since former prime minister Manmohan Singh had refused aid from foreign countries in 2004 during the devastating Tsunami.

  • Aug 23, 03:35 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Kerala struggles with mud as people rush back home

    There has been no rain in the past three days, however, flood water is yet to recede from many places. The situation is particularly critical in Kuttanad, which is one of the few places in the world where paddy farming is done 1.2 metre to 3 metre below sea level.

    Flood waters receding is not the panacea for all ills. As waters subsided in Cheruthoni in Idukki district, many were shocked to see huge deposits of sand and slush inside and outside their homes.

  • Aug 23, 02:00 PM (IST)

    Delhi HC judges to contribute for Kerala floods rehabilitation

    Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and other judges of the Delhi High Court have decided to contribute for the rehabilitation of the people of Kerala hit by the devastating floods.

    Besides the judges, the the Registry of the High Court would also contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Kerala.

  • Aug 23, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Clean-up operations gather steam in flood-hit Kerala

    With flood waters receding from most of the places, the Kerala government has taken up the massive task of cleaning houses and public places filled with slush left behind by the massive deluge which caused large-scale destruction.

    The government has set up a control room here to coordinate the cleaning process across the state and the civic bodies have been entrusted with the task of managing the work, official sources said today. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 12:37 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 12:11 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:55 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:51 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:48 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:45 AM (IST)

