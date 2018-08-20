Kerala floods LIVE: Flight operation starts from Kochi Naval Air Station

Sewa International, an Indian non-profit organisation in America, has raised over USD 10,000 for the flood relief operations in the deluge-hit Kerala.

"Given the immediate need for help, we decided to release USD 10,000 (approx. Rs 7 lakh) in our first tranche of funds toward flood relief. We are in regular contact with our India partner, and our volunteers are joining hands with other relief agencies to provide as much help as we can in this hour of need," Swadesh Katoch, Director Disaster Relief said.