Kerala floods LIVE: Flight operation starts from Kochi Naval Air Station

Aug 20, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Sewa International, an Indian non-profit organisation in America, has raised over USD 10,000 for the flood relief operations in the deluge-hit Kerala.
"Given the immediate need for help, we decided to release USD 10,000 (approx. Rs 7 lakh) in our first tranche of funds toward flood relief. We are in regular contact with our India partner, and our volunteers are joining hands with other relief agencies to provide as much help as we can in this hour of need," Swadesh Katoch, Director Disaster Relief said.
A 'Thank You' note painted on the roof of a house where the Naval ALH piloted by Cdr Vijay Varma rescued two women. (Photo shared by the Indian Navy)
Jet Airways will operate additional domestic and international flights to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Dammam and Dubai from Sunday, August 19. The company has also waived off any penalty on tickets booked from Kochi Airport till August 26. The airport is shut due to waterlogging resulting in cancellation of flights. Read more here.
Kerala has been lashed with 164% above normal rains in August alone. From August 1 to August 19, the recorded rainfall in Kerala is 758.6 mm against a normal of 287.6 mm.
During the southwest monsoon season 2018 (1 June to 19 August, 2018), Kerala has received 2346.6 mm rains against normal of 1649.5 mm (above normal by 42%). The highest excess rainfall is recorded over Idukki District (92% above normal) followed by Palakkad (72% above normal). (Source: Indian Met Department)
Maharashtra dispatched 30 tons relief material to Kerala from Mumbai Airport through Indian Airforce flight on Sunday. An additional 5 tons will be sent today.
Relief material for affected persons include food packets, milk powder, blankets, bedsheets, clothes, soaps and sanitary napkins as requested by the Kerala Government officials, the chief minister’s office said.
The office said Maharashtra will also send 30 medical teams today. Minister Girish Mahajan will visit Kerala with these teams to personally monitor relief efforts.
As Kerala prepares to deal with aftermath of the devastating flood, donations keeps pouring in. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said his state would give Rs 3 crore aid to rain-ravaged Kerala.
Similarly, Jharkhand Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affair Minister, Saryu Roy today said he would donate Rs one lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the wake of the devastating flood in the southern state.
Several people are also donating their bits and posting the receipt on social media.
As rain subsides, focus now on restoration
With over 6.33 lakh people taking shelter in 3,000 relief camps, the government today directed the central ministries to focus on providing essential commodities and medicine and restoration of vital services in flood-hit Kerala.
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) in its review meeting directed that focus should now be on provision of emergency supplies of food, water, medicines and restoration of essential services such as power, fuel, telecom and transport links as flood water recedes in Kerala, an official spokesperson said.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said a total of 6,33,010 people are staying in 2,971 relief camps in Kerala and around 38,000 flood affected people have also been rescued by different agencies so far.
There will be no heavy rains in the flood-hit Kerala for the next four days, giving a ray of hope to the distraught people of the state.
"Rainfall will further decrease during the next five days. Heavy rain at one or two places in Idukki, Konnur and Kozhikode districts likely today. No heavy rain from tomorrow for the next four days," the NDMA said, quoting a bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
A number of NGOs based in the financial capital of the country have come forward to extend the helping hand to flood-ravaged Kerala and launched a campaign to collect food and other items. The deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century has claimed 197 lives since August 8. More than six lakh people are in relief camps while thousands are still stranded in their homes without food.
The RSS today urged the countrymen to extend all possible help to the flood-hit people of Kerala, saying the southern state was on the verge of a catastrophe.
Stating that Kerala was facing an unprecedented flood havoc that had killed hundreds of people and rendered thousands homeless, RSS joint general secretary Suresh Soni said, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calls upon the people of Bharat to stand by Kerala in this period of crisis and extend all possible help to the victims."
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) today directed the central ministries to focus on providing essential commodities and medicine and restoration of vital services in flood-hit Kerala. The NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, in its review meeting directed that focus should now be on provision of emergency supplies of food, water, medicines and restoration of essential services such as power, fuel, telecom and transport links as flood water recedes in Kerala.
The NDMA today said there will be no heavy rains in the flood-hit Kerala for the next four days, giving a ray of hope to the distraught people of the state.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also said more than 33,000 people have been rescued by different agencies from the flood-affected areas of the state. Over 6.33 lakh people are currently staying in relief camps, it added.
More than 15,000 people have been evacuated from floods and heavy rains affected areas of Kerala till now and rescue operations have been stepped up in a number of badly-affected locations, the NDRF said today.
The federal disaster contingency force said a total of 58 teams, with about 30-35 personnel in each team, are "working in difficult conditions and terrain to deal with the worst flood in over a century" in the southern state.
Pope Francis today called on the international community to provide "concrete support" to the victims in flood-battered Kerala. Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the flooding at St Peter's Square, the Vatican News reported.
The rainfall intensity over Kerala has decreased over the past two days, the meteorology department said today, adding that there is no alert of heavy precipitation for the next four days in the state. India Meteorological Department's Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said, yesterday the state recorded 9 cm of rainfall.
Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav today suggested that natural tragedies across the country had a lot to do with the way the ecological balance had been harmed by unplanned developmental work.
In a statement, Yadav said damage to the property in the Kerala floods would be running into thousands of crores and asked the Centre to declare it as a national disaster.
Odisha government today requested Kerala government to provide necessary support and assistance to Odia people who are trapped in the devastating floods in the rain-battered southern state. A list of 187 people of Odisha who have been trapped in the recent floods in Kerala has been sent along with the letter sent by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Revenue and Disaster Management Department, S K Das, an official said.