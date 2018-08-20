Kerala floods LIVE: Donations pour in from across India as Kerala continues its battle with flood

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Chhattisgarh has sent 2,500 tonnes of rice for the people of flood-hit Kerala in a special train.
The train, which departed from Raipur yesterday, is likely to reach the southern state in the next three days covering a distance of 2,100 kms, officials said today.
The move comes after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh announced assistance of Rs 10 crore to Kerala. (PTI)
Government officials and politicians across India are pledging a part of their salaries towards Kerala flood relief. The Shiv Sena said today its MLAs and MPs will donate a month's salary towards the cause. The government employees in Puducherry have also decided to contribute their one day salary to the Kerala flood relief fund. (PTI)
Relief material from different parts of the country has started arriving at the port here to provide some succour to the people of Kerala devastated by unprecedented floods in about a century, officials said today.
A Cochin Port Trust official said Naval Ship INS Deepak, carrying relief material from Mumbai, arrived with about 800 tonnes of fresh water and nearly 18 tonnes of provisions. (PTI)
The judges of the Supreme Court will contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said today.
A bench comprising CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made the observation during the hearing of a PIL that had sought barring of lawmakers from practising in courts across the country.
"We are also making some contribution. Judges of this court are also making contribution for the flood relief fund," the bench said.
The observation came after Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the "grave tragedy" that has struck Kerala rendering 10 million people homeless.
The AG had earlier donated Rs one crore to the flood relief fund. (PTI)
Three seconds. That is how long it would have taken for the Seaking helicopter, which made a dramatic rooftop landing in Kerala to rescue 26 people, to disintegrate into pieces had anything gone wrong.
The daredevil pilot, while recounting the thrilling rescue operation, told PTI that the "roof top low hover in a light on wheels" (technical name for rooftop landing) lasted around eight minutes before the chopper took off again.
"I had to take a decision to go in for the 'light on wheels' procedure where the entire weight of the helicopter is not on the roof as it may have caved in," Lt Commander Abhijeet Garud said. (PTI)
Heartbroken on finding his class twelve certificates destroyed in the devastation caused by the deadly monsoon in Kerala, a 19-year-old boy, committed suicide, police said today.
With his house fully waterlogged in the downpour, the boy, Kailash, and his parents, hailing from Karanthur in Kozhikode district, had moved to a relief camp three days ago. (PTI)
Till now, 3757 medical relief camps have been set up. As requested by the State Government, 90 types of medicines, in the requested quantity are being sent to the State. The first tranche of medicines has reached the state: Health Minister JP Nadda
Insurance regulator IRDAI has issued a circular to Insurance agencies to settle the claims "expeditiously."
Southern Railways said all the flood affected lines on Southern Railway in Kerala restored except the following:
(i)Trivandrum Division: branch line from Punkunnam to Guruvayur
(ii) Madurai Division: Punalur-Sengottai Ghat section of newly converted Kollam-Tenkasi branch line.
On August 20, the Indian Met Department has projected heavy to very heavy rain over Odisha; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttarakhand, West UP, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra,Coastal & North Interior Karnataka.
A tweet by the newly appointed director of the RBI, S Gurumurthy linking Kerala Floods to Supreme Court’s opinion on allowing women inside Sabarimala Ayappan Temple has landed him in a tough spot. The RSS ideologue is being criticised by people on social media.
“Supreme court judges may like to see if there is any connection between the case and what is happening in Sabarimala. Even if there is one in a million chance of a link people would not like the case decided against Ayyappan,” Gurumurthy said retweeting a tweet which accused the SC opinion as a reason for temple being flooded.