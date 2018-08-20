App
Aug 20, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods LIVE: Donations pour in from across India as Kerala continues its battle with flood

The authorities have said that the floods in Kerala have left 357 people dead since May 29, when the south-west monsoon hit the southern state. Over 3.53 lakh people are in 3,026 relief camps across Kerala after the rains savaged the state.

highlights

  • Aug 20, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Chhattisgarh has sent 2,500 tonnes of rice for the people of flood-hit Kerala in a special train.

    The train, which departed from Raipur yesterday, is likely to reach the southern state in the next three days covering a distance of 2,100 kms, officials said today.

    The move comes after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh announced assistance of Rs 10 crore to Kerala. (PTI)

  • Aug 20, 03:09 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 02:59 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 02:58 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Government officials and politicians across India are pledging a part of their salaries towards Kerala flood relief. The Shiv Sena said today its MLAs and MPs will donate a month's salary towards the cause. The government employees in Puducherry have also decided to contribute their one day salary to the Kerala flood relief fund. (PTI)

  • Aug 20, 02:42 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 02:09 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Relief material from different parts of the country has started arriving at the port here to provide some succour to the people of Kerala devastated by unprecedented floods in about a century, officials said today.

    A Cochin Port Trust official said Naval Ship INS Deepak, carrying relief material from Mumbai, arrived with about 800 tonnes of fresh water and nearly 18 tonnes of provisions. (PTI)

  • Aug 20, 02:06 PM (IST)

    The judges of the Supreme Court will contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said today.

    A bench comprising CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made the observation during the hearing of a PIL that had sought barring of lawmakers from practising in courts across the country.

    "We are also making some contribution. Judges of this court are also making contribution for the flood relief fund," the bench said.

    The observation came after Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the "grave tragedy" that has struck Kerala rendering 10 million people homeless.

    The AG had earlier donated Rs one crore to the flood relief fund. (PTI)

  • Aug 20, 01:48 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 01:45 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Three seconds. That is how long it would have taken for the Seaking helicopter, which made a dramatic rooftop landing in Kerala to rescue 26 people, to disintegrate into pieces had anything gone wrong.

    The daredevil pilot, while recounting the thrilling rescue operation, told PTI that the "roof top low hover in a light on wheels" (technical name for rooftop landing) lasted around eight minutes before the chopper took off again.

    "I had to take a decision to go in for the 'light on wheels' procedure where the entire weight of the helicopter is not on the roof as it may have caved in," Lt Commander Abhijeet Garud said. (PTI)

  • Aug 20, 01:31 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 01:26 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 01:19 PM (IST)

    Heartbroken on finding his class twelve certificates destroyed in the devastation caused by the deadly monsoon in Kerala, a 19-year-old boy, committed suicide, police said today.

    With his house fully waterlogged in the downpour, the boy, Kailash, and his parents, hailing from Karanthur in Kozhikode district, had moved to a relief camp three days ago. (PTI)

  • Aug 20, 01:15 PM (IST)

    Source: Southern Railways

    Source: Southern Railways
  • Aug 20, 01:10 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 01:07 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 12:49 PM (IST)

    Till now, 3757 medical relief camps have been set up. As requested by the State Government, 90 types of medicines, in the requested quantity are being sent to the State. The first tranche of medicines has reached the state: Health Minister JP Nadda

  • Aug 20, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Insurance regulator IRDAI has issued a circular to Insurance agencies to settle the claims "expeditiously."

    Insurance regulator IRDAI has issued a circular to Insurance agencies to settle the claims "expeditiously."
  • Aug 20, 12:30 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 12:23 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Southern Railways said all the flood affected lines on Southern Railway in Kerala restored except the following:

    (i)Trivandrum Division: branch line from Punkunnam to Guruvayur

    (ii) Madurai Division: Punalur-Sengottai Ghat  section of newly converted  Kollam-Tenkasi branch line.

  • Aug 20, 12:05 PM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 12:05 PM (IST)

    On August 20, the Indian Met Department has projected heavy to very heavy rain over Odisha; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttarakhand, West UP, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra,Coastal & North Interior Karnataka.

  • Aug 20, 11:54 AM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 11:43 AM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 11:25 AM (IST)

  • Aug 20, 11:19 AM (IST)

    A tweet by the newly appointed director of the RBI, S Gurumurthy linking Kerala Floods to Supreme Court’s opinion on allowing women inside Sabarimala Ayappan Temple has landed him in a tough spot. The RSS ideologue is being criticised by people on social media.

    “Supreme court judges may like to see if there is any connection between the case and what is happening in Sabarimala. Even if there is one in a million chance of a link people would not like the case decided against Ayyappan,” Gurumurthy said retweeting a tweet which accused the SC opinion as a reason for temple being flooded.

    A tweet by the newly appointed director of the RBI, S Gurumurthy linking Kerala Floods to Supreme Court’s opinion on allowing women inside Sabarimala Ayappan Temple has landed him in a tough spot. The RSS ideologue is being criticised by people on social media. “Supreme court judges may like to see if there is any connection between the case and what is happening in Sabarimala. Even if there is one in a million chance of a link people would not like the case decided against Ayyappan,” Gurumurthy said retweeting a tweet which accused the SC opinion as a reason for temple being flooded.
