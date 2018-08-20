Kerala floods LIVE: Donations pour in from across India as Kerala continues its battle with flood

Chhattisgarh has sent 2,500 tonnes of rice for the people of flood-hit Kerala in a special train.

The train, which departed from Raipur yesterday, is likely to reach the southern state in the next three days covering a distance of 2,100 kms, officials said today.

The move comes after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh announced assistance of Rs 10 crore to Kerala. (PTI)