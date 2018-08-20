Kerala floods LIVE: Devastation to cost the state Rs 20,000 cr, 40,000 crore hectares of crops destroyed, says CM

Live now
Aug 20, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
357 lives lost, losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore: Kerala CM
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
The finance ministry has decided to exempt goods imported or supplied for flood relief operations in Kerala from basic customs duty/Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) till December 31, 2018, sources said. A notification to this effect is likely to be issued tomorrow.
The notification will be later placed in the next meeting of the GST Council. Sources said the finance ministry has proposed to issue a "general exemption" notification under a section of Customs Act to exempt goods from Basic Customs Duty and IGST, which are "imported/supplied for donation for the relief and rehabilitation of the people of Kerala affected by the floods". (PTI)
Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu: AP has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. East and west Godavari, Krishna & Visakhapatnam are affected due to heavy rainfall and floods. Sixteen relief camps have been set up and 6,330 people have been shifted to relief camps in Eluru, Kovvur, Narasapur and Kukkunoor.
Andhra has extended assistance of nearly Rs 50 Crore through all means, including financial help. As per the request of Kerala CM, 2000 MT of rice would be supplied to Kerala at a cost of Rs 6 Crore. The MPs and MLCs are donating one month salary towards Kerala Floods relief. (ANI)
Odisha urges Kerala government to ensure help to 337 Odias
Odisha urged the Kerala government today to provide help to 337 Odias stranded at different flood-ravaged places of the southern state, officials said. The Odisha Labour Department rushed two officials to Kerala during the day to ensure the safety of Odia labourers, they said.
Meanwhile, a special train carrying people from Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh left Kochuveli (Thiruvananthapuram) station today and is expected to reach Bhubaneswar on August 22, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.
Situation in rain-hit Kodagu under control: CM
Rescue and relief operations in rain-ravaged Karnataka's Kodagu were intensified today, as the situation in the district bordering Kerala came "under
control" after leaving a huge trail of destruction which has claimed at least 12 lives and rendered hundreds homeless.
Telangana CM orders officials to dispatch 500 tonnes of rice to Kerala
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today asked state government officials to dispatch 500 tonnes of rice to rain-ravaged Kerala.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has thanked Rao for contributing Rs 25 crore financial assistance and officials of the state have also expressed gratitude to their Telangana counterparts for the help, an official release said.
Army will stay in Kerla till situation stabilises: Southern chief
The Army would continue to be engaged in the rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala till the situation stabilised, Southern Command chief Lt Gen D
R Soni said here today. He also said the Army's medical teams would extend the first line of relief in co-ordination with the government.
"There are inaccessible areas and our men will continue to reach out to people who needed to be rescued," he told reporters. (PTI)
JUST IN: CII Kerala's vice chairman says that agriculture, tourism and many other sectors are affected due to the floods.
National Disaster Management Authority says that there is now a need to ensure that debris also cleared in an eco-friendly manner. It is essential to put back basic structures in place as soon as possible. (CNBC-TV18)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told CNBC-TV18, that the worst floods Kerala has seen in decades has cost 357 lives and destroyed 26,000 homes. The state is bearing losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore. The water sector is looking at losses over Rs 900 crore, while losses in the power sector are valued at Rs 750 crore. Shops and establishments have been washed away.
He also said that crops over 40,000 crore hectares have been lost along with 2 lakh poultry and 46,000 milch animals. Roads, bridges and telephone lines have been damaged due to the floods and the 535 landslides that took place in the state.
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Twenty five Supreme Court judges would contribute in the relief funds for the victims of flood in Kerala which has seen the large-scale devastation of lives and properties, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today said.
A bench of the CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made this observation during the hearing of a PIL in which it was contemplating imposing a cost of Rs 25 lakh on a litigant for filing an "improper application" in a PIL on which the verdict has already been reserved. (PTI)
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today appealed to the people of the state to help the flood victims of Kerala. "The entire country is shocked by the terrible floods and devastation in Kerala. In this hour of sadness entire Jharkhand along with the whole country is standing firm with Kerala," an official release said quoting Das.
Jharkhand government on Saturday had announced Rs 5 crore as assistance to Kerala for support of the flood-affected people. (PTI)
The government has asked industrialists and business organisations to provide whatever help they feel is appropriate to flood-affected Kerala, which is facing a "humanitarian crisis", Union minister Suresh Prabhu said today.
Prabhu, who holds the portfolios of Commerce and Industry as well as Civil Aviation, also said that domestic airlines have been persuaded to carry cargo free of cost to the state.
Making it clear that the Centre does not want to do "politics" with regard to providing rescue and relief to Kerala, Prabhu said it is only facilitating help. (PTI)
The Congress today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he was playing politics on the issue of flood relief, and asked him to show large-heartedness in providing more central assistance to flood-hit Kerala as the Rs 500-crore aid was "too little, too late".
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill asked the prime minister to declare the Kerala floods as a national calamity. (PTI)
Leading maritime bodies—The Maritime Association of Ship owners Ship managers and Agents (MASSA), The Maritime Union of India (MUI) and National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI)—have pledged to donate Rs 30 lakh to flood-ravaged Kerala for relief operations.
Besides, Anglo Eastern Shipping Group (AESG), Hong Kong said it would provide about USD 50,000 (about Rs 35 lakh) to the state. (PTI)
Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) today said it has decided to postpone the interest rate hike for its Kerala-based customers by two months and also waive penalty for delay in payment of August and September EMIs for its home loan customers.
As part of its "relief measure, the housing finance company has also decided to waive the processing fee for home improvement loans to customers whose homes have been affected.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) today said it will dispatch relief materials worth Rs 2 crore comprising over 10 lakh packs of ready-to-drink milk, 500 tonnes of cattle feed and veterinary medicines to flood-hit Kerala.
The situation in Kerala is improving and the rescue operations are almost complete, with efforts now moving towards relief and rehabilitation, a senior Navy officer said today.
Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have claimed 210 lives in Kerala since August 8 and displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes. (PTI)
The inmates of Central Prison here are toiling hard to feed those staying in relief camps across Kerala.
Ever since the torrential rains started lashing the state causing massive destruction across its length and breadth, the prisoners began preparing large number of chapathis and vegetable curry for relief camp inmates and those stranded in marooned houses.
According to jail authorities, an average of 40,000-50,000 chapathis were prepared for flood victims during the peak days last week.
Though the workload is too high, around 50 convict prisoners of the chapathi unit were working round the clock in different shifts to meet the demand, they said. (PTI)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today decided to donate his one month's salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala. He took the decision after attending a review meeting on the flood situation in the state.
The IAS Officers Association of Odisha has also decided to contribute at least one day's salary of its members to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the flood-affected people. (PTI)
Source: Defence Ministry