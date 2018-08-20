Kerala floods LIVE: Devastation to cost the state Rs 20,000 cr, 40,000 crore hectares of crops destroyed, says CM

FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST

The finance ministry has decided to exempt goods imported or supplied for flood relief operations in Kerala from basic customs duty/Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) till December 31, 2018, sources said. A notification to this effect is likely to be issued tomorrow.

The notification will be later placed in the next meeting of the GST Council. Sources said the finance ministry has proposed to issue a "general exemption" notification under a section of Customs Act to exempt goods from Basic Customs Duty and IGST, which are "imported/supplied for donation for the relief and rehabilitation of the people of Kerala affected by the floods". (PTI)