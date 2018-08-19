App
Aug 19, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods LIVE: Death toll at 197; NDRF says 15,000 evacuated, ops intensified in worst-hit areas

The authorities have said that the floods in Kerala have left 357 people dead since May 29, when the south-west monsoon hit the southern state. Over 3.53 lakh people are in 3,026 relief camps across Kerala after the rains savaged the state.

highlights

  • Aug 19, 11:40 AM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 08:54 PM (IST)

    A number of NGOs based in the financial capital of the country have come forward to extend the helping hand to flood-ravaged Kerala and launched a campaign to collect food and other items. The deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century has claimed 197 lives since August 8. More than six lakh people are in relief camps while thousands are still stranded in their homes without food.

  • Aug 19, 08:33 PM (IST)

    The RSS today urged the countrymen to extend all possible help to the flood-hit people of Kerala, saying the southern state was on the verge of a catastrophe.

    Stating that Kerala was facing an unprecedented flood havoc that had killed hundreds of people and rendered thousands homeless, RSS joint general secretary Suresh Soni said, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calls upon the people of Bharat to stand by Kerala in this period of crisis and extend all possible help to the victims."

  • Aug 19, 08:13 PM (IST)

    The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) today directed the central ministries to focus on providing essential commodities and medicine and restoration of vital services in flood-hit Kerala. The NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, in its review meeting directed that focus should now be on provision of emergency supplies of food, water, medicines and restoration of essential services such as power, fuel, telecom and transport links as flood water recedes in Kerala.

  • Aug 19, 08:04 PM (IST)

    The NDMA today said there will be no heavy rains in the flood-hit Kerala for the next four days, giving a ray of hope to the distraught people of the state.

    The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also said more than 33,000 people have been rescued by different agencies from the flood-affected areas of the state. Over 6.33 lakh people are currently staying in relief camps, it added.

  • Aug 19, 07:51 PM (IST)

    More than 15,000 people have been evacuated from floods and heavy rains affected areas of Kerala till now and rescue operations have been stepped up in a number of badly-affected locations, the NDRF said today.

    The federal disaster contingency force said a total of 58 teams, with about 30-35 personnel in each team, are "working in difficult conditions and terrain to deal with the worst flood in over a century" in the southern state.

  • Aug 19, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Pope Francis today called on the international community to provide "concrete support" to the victims in flood-battered Kerala. Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the flooding at St Peter's Square, the Vatican News reported.

  • Aug 19, 06:45 PM (IST)

    The rainfall intensity over Kerala has decreased over the past two days, the meteorology department said today, adding that there is no alert of heavy precipitation for the next four days in the state. India Meteorological Department's Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said, yesterday the state recorded 9 cm of rainfall.

  • Aug 19, 06:18 PM (IST)

    Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav today suggested that natural tragedies across the country had a lot to do with the way the ecological balance had been harmed by unplanned developmental work. 

    In a statement, Yadav said damage to the property in the Kerala floods would be running into thousands of crores and asked the Centre to declare it as a national disaster.

  • Aug 19, 06:07 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 06:03 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Odisha government today requested Kerala government to provide necessary support and assistance to Odia people who are trapped in the devastating floods in the rain-battered southern state. A list of 187 people of Odisha who have been trapped in the recent floods in Kerala has been sent along with the letter sent by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Revenue and Disaster Management Department, S K Das, an official said.

  • Aug 19, 05:27 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 05:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 05:02 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:54 PM (IST)

    Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today appealed to all food processing industries to come to the aid of the flood-ravaged people of Kerala by generously donating processed food products. In a statement, Badal said the flood-affected people of Kerala, thousands of whom have been rendered homeless, need processed food items urgently.

  • Aug 19, 04:42 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Indian-origin billionaire businessmen based in the UAE have announced Rs 12.5 crore donation for flood relief operations in the deluge-hit Kerala, according to a media report. Nearly 200 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8 due to floods caused by rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

  • Aug 19, 04:32 PM (IST)

    An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship, carrying 65 tonnes of relief material for flood victims in Kerala, left here this morning, an official said. The consignment on board the ship, 'Sankalp', includes items donated by people to various NGOs and the Maharashtra government, a spokesperson of the ICG western region told PTI. It is expected to reach the Kochi port by tomorrow.

  • Aug 19, 04:26 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:23 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:03 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 03:58 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar said today that he would donate a month's salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala. The southern state is facing its worst floods in 100 years with all rivers in spate. The death toll there has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8.

  • Aug 19, 03:54 PM (IST)

    IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh have pledged to donate their one day's salary to Kerala, which has been reeling under severe floods, the worst in 100 years. According to state disaster management authority, 197 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8 due to rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

  • Aug 19, 03:30 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 03:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 02:46 PM (IST)
