Kerala floods LIVE: Death toll at 197; NDRF says 15,000 evacuated, ops intensified in worst-hit areas

The RSS today urged the countrymen to extend all possible help to the flood-hit people of Kerala, saying the southern state was on the verge of a catastrophe.

Stating that Kerala was facing an unprecedented flood havoc that had killed hundreds of people and rendered thousands homeless, RSS joint general secretary Suresh Soni said, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calls upon the people of Bharat to stand by Kerala in this period of crisis and extend all possible help to the victims."