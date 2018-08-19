Kerala floods LIVE: Death toll at 197; IMD says rainfall intensity decreasing

Live now
Aug 19, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
The rainfall intensity over Kerala has decreased over the past two days, the meteorology department said today, adding that there is no alert of heavy precipitation for the next four days in the state. India Meteorological Department's Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said, yesterday the state recorded 9 cm of rainfall.
Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav today suggested that natural tragedies across the country had a lot to do with the way the ecological balance had been harmed by unplanned developmental work.
In a statement, Yadav said damage to the property in the Kerala floods would be running into thousands of crores and asked the Centre to declare it as a national disaster.
Odisha government today requested Kerala government to provide necessary support and assistance to Odia people who are trapped in the devastating floods in the rain-battered southern state. A list of 187 people of Odisha who have been trapped in the recent floods in Kerala has been sent along with the letter sent by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Revenue and Disaster Management Department, S K Das, an official said.
Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today appealed to all food processing industries to come to the aid of the flood-ravaged people of Kerala by generously donating processed food products. In a statement, Badal said the flood-affected people of Kerala, thousands of whom have been rendered homeless, need processed food items urgently.
Indian-origin billionaire businessmen based in the UAE have announced Rs 12.5 crore donation for flood relief operations in the deluge-hit Kerala, according to a media report. Nearly 200 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8 due to floods caused by rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship, carrying 65 tonnes of relief material for flood victims in Kerala, left here this morning, an official said. The consignment on board the ship, 'Sankalp', includes items donated by people to various NGOs and the Maharashtra government, a spokesperson of the ICG western region told PTI. It is expected to reach the Kochi port by tomorrow.
Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar said today that he would donate a month's salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala. The southern state is facing its worst floods in 100 years with all rivers in spate. The death toll there has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8.
IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh have pledged to donate their one day's salary to Kerala, which has been reeling under severe floods, the worst in 100 years. According to state disaster management authority, 197 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8 due to rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
Kolkata: People gather donations to provide relief for flood-affected regions in Kerala, in Kolkata on Sunday, Aug 19, 2018. Thousands of people in flood-hit areas in Kerala are battling all odds to survive as the death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8. (Image: PTI)
People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)