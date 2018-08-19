App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 19, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods LIVE: Death toll at 197; IMD says rainfall intensity decreasing

The authorities have said that the floods in Kerala have left 357 people dead since May 29, when the south-west monsoon hit the southern state. Over 3.53 lakh people are in 3,026 relief camps across Kerala after the rains savaged the state.

highlights

  • Aug 19, 11:40 AM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 06:45 PM (IST)

    The rainfall intensity over Kerala has decreased over the past two days, the meteorology department said today, adding that there is no alert of heavy precipitation for the next four days in the state. India Meteorological Department's Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said, yesterday the state recorded 9 cm of rainfall.

  • Aug 19, 06:18 PM (IST)

    Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav today suggested that natural tragedies across the country had a lot to do with the way the ecological balance had been harmed by unplanned developmental work. 

    In a statement, Yadav said damage to the property in the Kerala floods would be running into thousands of crores and asked the Centre to declare it as a national disaster.

  • Aug 19, 06:07 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 06:03 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Odisha government today requested Kerala government to provide necessary support and assistance to Odia people who are trapped in the devastating floods in the rain-battered southern state. A list of 187 people of Odisha who have been trapped in the recent floods in Kerala has been sent along with the letter sent by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Revenue and Disaster Management Department, S K Das, an official said.

  • Aug 19, 05:27 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 05:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 05:02 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:54 PM (IST)

    Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today appealed to all food processing industries to come to the aid of the flood-ravaged people of Kerala by generously donating processed food products. In a statement, Badal said the flood-affected people of Kerala, thousands of whom have been rendered homeless, need processed food items urgently.

  • Aug 19, 04:42 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Indian-origin billionaire businessmen based in the UAE have announced Rs 12.5 crore donation for flood relief operations in the deluge-hit Kerala, according to a media report. Nearly 200 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8 due to floods caused by rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

  • Aug 19, 04:32 PM (IST)

    An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship, carrying 65 tonnes of relief material for flood victims in Kerala, left here this morning, an official said. The consignment on board the ship, 'Sankalp', includes items donated by people to various NGOs and the Maharashtra government, a spokesperson of the ICG western region told PTI. It is expected to reach the Kochi port by tomorrow.

  • Aug 19, 04:26 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:23 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 04:03 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 03:58 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar said today that he would donate a month's salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala. The southern state is facing its worst floods in 100 years with all rivers in spate. The death toll there has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8.

  • Aug 19, 03:54 PM (IST)

    IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh have pledged to donate their one day's salary to Kerala, which has been reeling under severe floods, the worst in 100 years. According to state disaster management authority, 197 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8 due to rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

  • Aug 19, 03:30 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 03:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 02:46 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Kolkata: People gather donations to provide relief for flood-affected regions in Kerala, in Kolkata on Sunday, Aug 19, 2018. Thousands of people in flood-hit areas in Kerala are battling all odds to survive as the death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8. (Image: PTI)

    Kolkata: People gather donations to provide relief for flood-affected regions in Kerala, in Kolkata on Sunday, Aug 19, 2018. Thousands of people in flood-hit areas in Kerala are battling all odds to survive as the death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8. (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 19, 02:35 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 02:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 02:23 PM (IST)

    People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)

    People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 19, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 19, 02:00 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.