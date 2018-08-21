Kerala floods LIVE: Centre declares the deluge 'severe calamity', death toll nears 400

Fishermen Warning for Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area

(For next 24 hours valid from 1140 Hours IST of 21st August 2018)

Strong winds from Westerly direction speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off Karnataka coast and over Lakshadweep area.

Strong winds from Northwesterly direction speed reaching 35-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast.

Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.