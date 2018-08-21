Kerala floods LIVE: Centre declares the deluge 'severe calamity', death toll nears 400

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
357 lives lost, losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore: Kerala CM
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Fishermen Warning for Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area
(For next 24 hours valid from 1140 Hours IST of 21st August 2018)
Strong winds from Westerly direction speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off Karnataka coast and over Lakshadweep area.
Strong winds from Northwesterly direction speed reaching 35-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast.
Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.
List of food items required for rehabilitation in Kerala. (Source: NDMA)
Death toll nears 400 in flood-hit Kerala, over a million in shelters
The death toll in Kerala rose on Monday to nearly 400 after its worst flood in a century, as authorities handed out medicine and disinfectants to ward off disease in thousands of relief camps.
Dozens of people are missing and 1.2 million are sheltering in the camps, state officials said, as water receded and a huge clean-up gathered pace.
“The death toll has risen to 373,” an official of the state’s disaster management authority told Reuters.
No provision to declare Kerela floods as national calamity: Union Minister
Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam today turned down the demand of Congress leaders to declare Kerala flood as a "national calamity" and said there was no provision in the Disaster Management Act 2005 to do so.
Responding to the statement of former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader A K Antony in this regard, the senior BJP leader said the Disaster Management Act was passed when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.
Antony had asked the union government to immediately declare the Kerala floods as a national disaster.
Centre declares Kerala floods "severe calamity" as state faces huge task of rebuilding
The Centre on Monday declared the devastating floods in Kerala a "calamity of severe nature" as the state braced for the gigantic task of reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and rehabilitation lakhs of people rendered homeless.
"Keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the floods and landslides in Kerala, this is a calamity of a severe nature for all practical purposes," a home ministry official said in New Delhi.
This categorisation will enable the state get greater monetary and other assistance from the Centre.
Declare Kerala floods a national calamity: Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today demanded that the Centre declare Kerala floods a national calamity.
The demand comes close on the heels of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Left parties in Kerala and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy making similar demands to the central government.
Let-up in rain, floods makes Navy scale down rescue operations
The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy today started scaling down 'Operation Madad' consequent to rains having reduced and floodwaters receding from many areas in Kerala, a defence press release said.
As of 4.30 pm Monday, the 11th day of the operation, the number of diving teams has been reduced to 51, with 41 teams having returned after their rescue mission, the release said.
Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu: AP has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. East and west Godavari, Krishna & Visakhapatnam are affected due to heavy rainfall and floods. Sixteen relief camps have been set up and 6,330 people have been shifted to relief camps in Eluru, Kovvur, Narasapur and Kukkunoor.
Andhra has extended assistance of nearly Rs 50 Crore through all means, including financial help. As per the request of Kerala CM, 2000 MT of rice would be supplied to Kerala at a cost of Rs 6 Crore. The MPs and MLCs are donating one month salary towards Kerala Floods relief. (ANI)
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
The finance ministry has decided to exempt goods imported or supplied for flood relief operations in Kerala from basic customs duty/Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) till December 31, 2018, sources said. A notification to this effect is likely to be issued tomorrow.
The notification will be later placed in the next meeting of the GST Council. Sources said the finance ministry has proposed to issue a "general exemption" notification under a section of Customs Act to exempt goods from Basic Customs Duty and IGST, which are "imported/supplied for donation for the relief and rehabilitation of the people of Kerala affected by the floods". (PTI)
Odisha urges Kerala government to ensure help to 337 Odias
Odisha urged the Kerala government today to provide help to 337 Odias stranded at different flood-ravaged places of the southern state, officials said. The Odisha Labour Department rushed two officials to Kerala during the day to ensure the safety of Odia labourers, they said.
Meanwhile, a special train carrying people from Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh left Kochuveli (Thiruvananthapuram) station today and is expected to reach Bhubaneswar on August 22, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.
Situation in rain-hit Kodagu under control: CM
Rescue and relief operations in rain-ravaged Karnataka's Kodagu were intensified today, as the situation in the district bordering Kerala came "under
control" after leaving a huge trail of destruction which has claimed at least 12 lives and rendered hundreds homeless.
Telangana CM orders officials to dispatch 500 tonnes of rice to Kerala
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today asked state government officials to dispatch 500 tonnes of rice to rain-ravaged Kerala.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has thanked Rao for contributing Rs 25 crore financial assistance and officials of the state have also expressed gratitude to their Telangana counterparts for the help, an official release said.
Army will stay in Kerla till situation stabilises: Southern chief
The Army would continue to be engaged in the rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala till the situation stabilised, Southern Command chief Lt Gen D
R Soni said here today. He also said the Army's medical teams would extend the first line of relief in co-ordination with the government.
"There are inaccessible areas and our men will continue to reach out to people who needed to be rescued," he told reporters. (PTI)