Aug 24, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods LIVE: Amid row over foreign aid, State focuses on rehabilitation

Over one million people are now sheltered in 3,274 relief camps in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, even as rains that killed 387 people, have finally abated

highlights

  • Aug 24, 11:45 AM (IST)

    India 'may' accept foreign donations: NDMA document

    As the row over foreign aid for flood-ravaged Kerala escalated, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had in 2016 suggested assistance offered as a goodwill gesture "may" be accepted by India, bolstering the stand taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi there is no blanket ban.

    With the Centre drawing flak from the opposition parties and others for invoking a policy decision taken by the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 in the aftermath of the Tsunami for not accepting foreign aid, Union minister K J Alphons yesterday appealed for an "one time exception" to the 14-year convention to allow overseas assistance, notably from the United Arab Emirates(UAE). (PTI)

  • Aug 24, 11:27 AM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 11:07 AM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 11:03 AM (IST)

    Fees waived for reissue of passport

    The centre has waived fees for reissue of passport for people of Kerala who lost the vital travel document in the floods.

    Under the initiative, the procedure for reissue of passports in lieu of lost or damaged will be relaxed, a release from the Regional Passport office here said today.

  • Aug 24, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Amid aid row, Kerala govt focuses on cleaning, rehabilitation

    With rescue operations in rain-ravaged Kerala nearly over, the focus is now on a massive clean-up drive, even as the row over accepting foreign aid for relief work saw the Congress and Left attacking the Centre.

    More than 50,000 volunteers have taken up the task of cleaning houses and public places filled with mud deposits and debris dumped by the floodwaters in the rain fury. (PTI)

  • Aug 24, 10:27 AM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 10:07 AM (IST)

    KARNATAKA | Defence minister to visit flood-hit Kodagu

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit the flood and landslide-ravaged Kodagu district today. Kodagu is in Karnataka and borders Kerala, where rescue and relief operations are underway in full swing.

    The torrential rains that lashed the district last week has left a huge trail of destruction and claimed at least 17 lives. More than 5,000 people have been rendered homeless. (PTI)

  • Aug 24, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Lower water level of Mullaperiyar dam, panel on disaster management tells TN

    In the wake of Kerala floods, a disaster management sub-committee to monitor the water level of Mullaperiyar Dam today asked Tamil Nadu to keep water limit of the reservoir 2-3 feet below the 142-feet FRL mark till August 31, a senior official in the Water Resources Ministry said. (PTI)

  • Aug 24, 09:54 AM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 08:36 AM (IST)

    Centre to give more funds to Kerala; Rs 600 cr only advance assistance

    The Centre today said Rs 600 crore released two days ago to flood-hit Kerala was only the advance assistance and additional funds would be released when an inter-ministerial team visits the state again and assesses the damage.

    The Home Ministry statement came amidst a row over accepting funds from foreign governments for Kerala after the United Arab Emirates offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore) and the government declared that it will not take any financial assistance from foreign governments in sync with an existing policy.

    Click here to read the full report

  • Aug 23, 09:31 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Kerala Government filed a case in the Supreme Court today against Tamil Nadu for ignoring its request to control water flow during the floods

  • Aug 23, 08:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 07:54 PM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 07:23 PM (IST)

    Kerala candidates who missed August 16 RBI exam to get another chance

    Applicants from Kerala who could not appear for the RBI's Grade B officers exam on August 16 due to floods in the state will be able to take it on September 2.

    "The RBI Services Board will conduct the Phase I / Paper-1 of examination for recruitment of Grade B officers on September 2, 2018, at various centres in Kerala for the benefit of aspirants who could not appear for it on August 16, 2018," RBI said in a notification issued today. Those who have already appeared for the August 16 exam will however not be allowed to take it again, RBI said. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 06:00 PM (IST)

    Saibaba temple trust to donate Rs 5 crore to flood-hit Kerala

    Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra today decided to contribute Rs five crore towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala.

  • Aug 23, 05:59 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 05:49 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 05:49 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 05:22 PM (IST)

    Destruction in Kerala would have been limited if Gadgil report implemented

    The miseries and destruction caused by the rains and floods in Kerala would have been less severe if the government had taken the initiative to implement the recommendations made in the Gadgil Committee report on preservation of the Western Ghats, a noted environmentalist has said.

    Ecologist Madhav Gadgil's report had suggested checks on quarrying, discouraging cultivation of yearly crops on hill slopes and planting fruit-bearing tress there and restriction on construction in the area, according to Prof V S Vijayan, a former chairman of the State Biodiversity Board.

  • Aug 23, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Kerala CM visits relief camps, hears to woes of those affected

    With 13 lakh people put up in relief camps after the devastating floods that ravaged Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today spent time with many of them, hearing to their problems and assured all help.

    Vijayan took the helicopter to visit the relief camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy, covering three districts. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 05:09 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 05:08 PM (IST)

    Landslips, rains did not impact wildlife in Kerala

    Landslips and heavy rains unleashed in Kerala forests causing flooding in downstream did not have any major impact on its precious wildlife including elephants, tigers and leopards, a top state forest official said today.

    Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P K Kesavan said generally animals have got a "strong sixth sense" and they become "alert" at the time of any unusual changes in the nature helping them escape to safety at the time of its fury.

  • Aug 23, 04:57 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Former Arunachal CM donates 1 month's salary for Kerala relief

    Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has decided to donate his one month's salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala.

    Tuki, who is the present MLA of Sagalee, shot off a letter to the secretary of the state Assembly yesterday to remit his August salary to the account of Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 04:50 PM (IST)

    India U16 team dedicates win over Cameroon to Kerala flood victims

    The India U16 football team today dedicated its 2-1 win over Cameroon to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.

    Sitting miles away and competing with more acclaimed nations boasting of strong youth development programmes, the India U16 team was not willing to soak in the euphoria.

  • Aug 23, 04:39 PM (IST)

    EU announces Euro 1.9 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society for Kerala flood relief

    The European Union today announced an assistance of Euro 190,000 (Rs 1.53 crore) in aid funding to the Indian Red Cross Society for providing immediate relief to flood-affected people in Kerala.

    The announcement was made by the office of the grouping, comprising 28 European countries. 

  • Aug 23, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Huge demand of clothes in shelters

    Nearly 13 lakh people are currently taking shelter at the relief camps in the state. Among them, many women have no clothes to wear. "I left home in a hurry with my family. Since the last five days I am wearing the same clothes. Please give us something clean to wear," said a woman, voicing the demand of thousands' of women.

    Comfort clothes like nighties and lungies are most sought after in relief camps, according to authorities. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 03:45 PM (IST)

    Govt has inherited 14-yr policy of refusing foreign aid: Alphons

    In refusing foreign aid for the rehabilitation of flood-hit Kerala, the Centre has followed a 14-year convention it "inherited" from previous governments of refusing such assistance in the face of natural calamities, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said today.

    The government is under fire for refusing aid for Kerala from countries like the UAE and Thailand. Alphons said this was a policy that was followed by the current government since former prime minister Manmohan Singh had refused aid from foreign countries in 2004 during the devastating Tsunami.

