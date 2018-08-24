Kerala floods LIVE: Amid row over foreign aid, State focuses on rehabilitation

Live now
Aug 24, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Centre to give more funds to Kerala; Rs 600 cr only advance assistance
Kerala candidates who missed August 16 RBI exam to get another chance
Kerala GDP growth could fall by 1% due to floods: Report
Kerala mulling 10 percent cess on GST, introduction of special lottery
Insurance claims likely to be upwards of Rs 1,000 cr
Ayyappa devotees asked not to go to Sabarimala shrine
Kerala seeks Rs 2,600 cr special package from the Centre
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
357 lives lost, losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore: Kerala CM
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
India 'may' accept foreign donations: NDMA document
As the row over foreign aid for flood-ravaged Kerala escalated, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had in 2016 suggested assistance offered as a goodwill gesture "may" be accepted by India, bolstering the stand taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi there is no blanket ban.
With the Centre drawing flak from the opposition parties and others for invoking a policy decision taken by the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 in the aftermath of the Tsunami for not accepting foreign aid, Union minister K J Alphons yesterday appealed for an "one time exception" to the 14-year convention to allow overseas assistance, notably from the United Arab Emirates(UAE). (PTI)
Fees waived for reissue of passport
The centre has waived fees for reissue of passport for people of Kerala who lost the vital travel document in the floods.
Under the initiative, the procedure for reissue of passports in lieu of lost or damaged will be relaxed, a release from the Regional Passport office here said today.
Amid aid row, Kerala govt focuses on cleaning, rehabilitation
With rescue operations in rain-ravaged Kerala nearly over, the focus is now on a massive clean-up drive, even as the row over accepting foreign aid for relief work saw the Congress and Left attacking the Centre.
More than 50,000 volunteers have taken up the task of cleaning houses and public places filled with mud deposits and debris dumped by the floodwaters in the rain fury. (PTI)
KARNATAKA | Defence minister to visit flood-hit Kodagu
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit the flood and landslide-ravaged Kodagu district today. Kodagu is in Karnataka and borders Kerala, where rescue and relief operations are underway in full swing.
The torrential rains that lashed the district last week has left a huge trail of destruction and claimed at least 17 lives. More than 5,000 people have been rendered homeless. (PTI)
Lower water level of Mullaperiyar dam, panel on disaster management tells TN
In the wake of Kerala floods, a disaster management sub-committee to monitor the water level of Mullaperiyar Dam today asked Tamil Nadu to keep water limit of the reservoir 2-3 feet below the 142-feet FRL mark till August 31, a senior official in the Water Resources Ministry said. (PTI)
Centre to give more funds to Kerala; Rs 600 cr only advance assistance
The Centre today said Rs 600 crore released two days ago to flood-hit Kerala was only the advance assistance and additional funds would be released when an inter-ministerial team visits the state again and assesses the damage.
The Home Ministry statement came amidst a row over accepting funds from foreign governments for Kerala after the United Arab Emirates offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore) and the government declared that it will not take any financial assistance from foreign governments in sync with an existing policy.
Click here to read the full report
JUST IN: Kerala Government filed a case in the Supreme Court today against Tamil Nadu for ignoring its request to control water flow during the floods
Kerala candidates who missed August 16 RBI exam to get another chance
Applicants from Kerala who could not appear for the RBI's Grade B officers exam on August 16 due to floods in the state will be able to take it on September 2.
"The RBI Services Board will conduct the Phase I / Paper-1 of examination for recruitment of Grade B officers on September 2, 2018, at various centres in Kerala for the benefit of aspirants who could not appear for it on August 16, 2018," RBI said in a notification issued today. Those who have already appeared for the August 16 exam will however not be allowed to take it again, RBI said. (PTI)
Saibaba temple trust to donate Rs 5 crore to flood-hit Kerala
Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra today decided to contribute Rs five crore towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala.
Kerala candidates who missed Aug 16 RBI exam to get another chance
Applicants from Kerala who could not appear for the RBI's Grade B officers exam on August 16 due to floods in the state will be able to take it on September 2.
"The RBI Services Board will conduct the Phase I / Paper-1 of examination for recruitment of Grade B officers on September 2, 2018, at various centres in Kerala for the benefit of aspirants who could not appear for it on August 16, 2018," RBI said in a notification issued today.
READ | Car inventory worth Rs 1,000 crore sinks across dealerships
Destruction in Kerala would have been limited if Gadgil report implemented
The miseries and destruction caused by the rains and floods in Kerala would have been less severe if the government had taken the initiative to implement the recommendations made in the Gadgil Committee report on preservation of the Western Ghats, a noted environmentalist has said.
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil's report had suggested checks on quarrying, discouraging cultivation of yearly crops on hill slopes and planting fruit-bearing tress there and restriction on construction in the area, according to Prof V S Vijayan, a former chairman of the State Biodiversity Board.
Kerala CM visits relief camps, hears to woes of those affected
With 13 lakh people put up in relief camps after the devastating floods that ravaged Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today spent time with many of them, hearing to their problems and assured all help.
Vijayan took the helicopter to visit the relief camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy, covering three districts. (PTI)
Landslips, rains did not impact wildlife in Kerala
Landslips and heavy rains unleashed in Kerala forests causing flooding in downstream did not have any major impact on its precious wildlife including elephants, tigers and leopards, a top state forest official said today.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P K Kesavan said generally animals have got a "strong sixth sense" and they become "alert" at the time of any unusual changes in the nature helping them escape to safety at the time of its fury.
Former Arunachal CM donates 1 month's salary for Kerala relief
Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has decided to donate his one month's salary towards the relief work in flood-hit Kerala.
Tuki, who is the present MLA of Sagalee, shot off a letter to the secretary of the state Assembly yesterday to remit his August salary to the account of Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. (PTI)
India U16 team dedicates win over Cameroon to Kerala flood victims
The India U16 football team today dedicated its 2-1 win over Cameroon to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.
Sitting miles away and competing with more acclaimed nations boasting of strong youth development programmes, the India U16 team was not willing to soak in the euphoria.
EU announces Euro 1.9 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society for Kerala flood relief
The European Union today announced an assistance of Euro 190,000 (Rs 1.53 crore) in aid funding to the Indian Red Cross Society for providing immediate relief to flood-affected people in Kerala.
The announcement was made by the office of the grouping, comprising 28 European countries.
Huge demand of clothes in shelters
Nearly 13 lakh people are currently taking shelter at the relief camps in the state. Among them, many women have no clothes to wear. "I left home in a hurry with my family. Since the last five days I am wearing the same clothes. Please give us something clean to wear," said a woman, voicing the demand of thousands' of women.
Comfort clothes like nighties and lungies are most sought after in relief camps, according to authorities. (PTI)
Govt has inherited 14-yr policy of refusing foreign aid: Alphons
In refusing foreign aid for the rehabilitation of flood-hit Kerala, the Centre has followed a 14-year convention it "inherited" from previous governments of refusing such assistance in the face of natural calamities, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said today.
The government is under fire for refusing aid for Kerala from countries like the UAE and Thailand. Alphons said this was a policy that was followed by the current government since former prime minister Manmohan Singh had refused aid from foreign countries in 2004 during the devastating Tsunami.