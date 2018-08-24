Kerala floods LIVE: Amid row over foreign aid, State focuses on rehabilitation

India 'may' accept foreign donations: NDMA document

As the row over foreign aid for flood-ravaged Kerala escalated, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had in 2016 suggested assistance offered as a goodwill gesture "may" be accepted by India, bolstering the stand taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi there is no blanket ban.

With the Centre drawing flak from the opposition parties and others for invoking a policy decision taken by the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 in the aftermath of the Tsunami for not accepting foreign aid, Union minister K J Alphons yesterday appealed for an "one time exception" to the 14-year convention to allow overseas assistance, notably from the United Arab Emirates(UAE). (PTI)