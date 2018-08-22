Kerala floods LIVE: Affected people offer prayers on occasion of Eid al-Adha

Live now
Aug 22, 2018
highlights
Kerala mulling 10 percent cess on GST, introduction of special lottery
Insurance claims likely to be upwards of Rs 1,000 cr
Ayyappa devotees asked not to go to Sabarimala shrine
Kerala seeks Rs 2,600 cr special package from the Centre
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
357 lives lost, losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore: Kerala CM
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Raj govt sends medicines worth Rs 1.72 cr to Kerala
The Rajasthan government today sent medicines worth Rs 1.72 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala which is gearing up to deal with a potential outbreak of diseases.
Three trucks carrying medicines left for New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today, an official release said.
The medicines will be dispatched to the southern state via airplane from the national capital, it said.
India unlikely to accept foreign donations for Kerala floods
The government is unlikely to accept any foreign financial assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala, official sources said. They said the government has taken a considered decision to rely solely on domestic efforts to tide over the situation.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore) as financial assistance for flood relief operation in Kerala. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu governor donates one month salary for Kerala flood relief
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has donated his one month salary for flood relief following the unprecedented deluge in Kerala. "The Governor has been greatly anguished by the hardship faced by the people of Kerala and has expressed his solidarity with them through this gesture," a Raj Bhavan release said.
GST return filing dates extended for Kerala, parts of Karnataka
Government today extended the last date for filing of GST returns for taxpayers registered in flood-hit Kerala, Mahe (Puducherry) and Kodagu district of Karnataka.
The revenue department has also exempted basic customs duty and Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) on import/supply of goods for flood relief in Kerala. The due date of filing of GST summary sales returns in Form GSTR 3B for July has been extended to October 5 from August 20 for the flood-affected areas. (PTI)
Damaged tracks in Kerala repaired, normal traffic from today: Railways
The Indian Railways said it has repaired all tracks damaged by the devastating floods in Kerala and restored the traffic to normal from today. The Railway Ministry said three divisions of the Southern Railway were severely affected by flash floods, landslides and due to boulders falling on tracks. The Southwest Monsoon brought unprecedented rainfall to in the past one week, forcing authorities to open 36 dams in the state.
The ministry said the water level in Thiruvananthapuram division rose above the danger mark across 11 bridges and tracks were submerged under flood water at three locations. Earth slips happened at seven locations over various sections. (PTI)
Union Health Minister JP Nadda: We have a day-to-day review meeting over Kerala floods. Today, 65 metric tonnes of medicines was airlifted to Trivandrum. Approx one crore Chlorine tablets have reached Kerala, tomorrow we will be arranging another installment of 1 Crore tablets, the total requirement is 4 crore. 12 teams have been constituted to deal with public health issues in the state and the moment the water recedes, they will be in action. A team with 10 specialist doctors is ready. We have also sent our team from Bengaluru to Kodagu (Karnataka).
89,540 tonne foodgrains, 100 tonne pulses to be supplied to flood hit Kerala: Ram Vilas Paswan
The Centre allocates 1.18 lakh tonne of foodgrains monthly to the state. About 52 percent of the state population is already covered under the National Food Security Act.
Kerala mulling 10 percent cess on GST, introduction of special lottery
As Kerala struggles to raise resources for rehabilitation in the wake of devastating floods, the state government today demanded that it should be allowed to impose a 10 per cent cess on the GST and also introduce a special lottery. This decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The flood-ravaged state has asked for the GST council's permission to introduce 10 per cent cess on the GST as part of its efforts to mobilise more resources for rehabilitation, besides planning to introduce a special lottery, a government press release said. (PTI)
HC stays for 3 weeks declaration of ICAR entrance exam results
The Kerala High Court today stayed the declaration of results of all India entrance exam conducted by the Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) for three weeks, as aspirants from the state could not sit for the test due to monsoon fury. Justice Muhammed Mustaque also issued a notice to ICAR and the Union government.
Amal CT and Adarsh KC, in their petition, submitted that many aspirants could not attend the entrance exam held on August 18 and 19 when Kerala was experiencing heavy rain and unprecedented floods. (PTI)
Sex workers donate Rs 21,000 for Kerala flood victims
Sex workers in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have donated Rs 21,000 for Kerala flood victims and they will be raising another Rs 1 lakh by the end of this month.
A group of sex workers presented a cheque of Rs 21,000 drawn in favour of the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Kerala flood victims to Resident Deputy Collector Prashant Patil of Ahmednagar yesterday, said a functionary of an NGO working for them.
Dipak Buram of the city-based NGO Snehalaya said sex workers will raise another Rs 1 lakh by the month-end for Kerala flood victims.
Insurance claims likely to be upwards of Rs 1,000 cr
Insurance companies expect claims in flood ravaged Kerala to cross Rs 1,000 crore as the government declares the deluge as 'calamity of severe nature'.
Assessment of claims will take place with situation moving to normal, a senior official of an insurance firm said, adding clear picture will emerge in the next 4-5 days when claims are received.
Given the magnitude, preliminary assessment points that claims for car, home and industry will be upwards Rs 1,000 crore, the official said.
J&K BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs to donate a month's salary for flood victims
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina today said all 41 lawmakers of the party from the state, including four members of Parliament and 26 MLAs, will donate their one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund (PMRF) for flood victims in Kerala.
As many as 500 full time party workers have also come forward to work as volunteers in the flood-affected areas of the coastal state and are waiting for a nod from the party's central leadership, Raina told reporters here.
Ayyappa devotees asked not to go to Sabarimala shrine
Ayyappa devotees wishing to go to the hill shrine of Sabarimala for the Onam festival have been advised by authorities not to go there as flood waters in the Pampa river at the foothills has not receded.
Besides, roads in nearby areas of Pampa have been damaged and several trees en route to the shrine uprooted under the impact of the heavy rains, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, said.
IAS officers in Telangana to contribute 1 day salary
The Telangana State IAS Officers Association today decided to contribute one day's salary of serving IAS officers in the state towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in rain-ravaged Kerala.
NCW asks state commissions to contribute for relief ops in Kerala
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked state commissions to contribute towards relief funds for flood-hit Kerala that is witnessing its worst deluge in nearly a century, chairperson Rekha Sharma said today.
The NCW staffers have also decided to donate their one day's salary towards relief operations in Kerala and Sharma and other senior officials have decided to donate a fraction of their one-month salary to relief operations.
Kerala seeks Rs 2,600 cr special package from the Centre
Kerala today sought a Rs 2,600 crore special package from the Centre even as the state struggled to find its feet after the devastating deluge that left 223 dead in a fortnight and forced over 10 lakh people out of their homes.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a meeting of the state cabinet, which decided to seek a special package from the Centre under the centrally-sponsored schemes including the latter's flagship rural employment programme MNREGS.
Source: NDMA