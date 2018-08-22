Kerala floods LIVE: Affected people offer prayers on occasion of Eid al-Adha

Raj govt sends medicines worth Rs 1.72 cr to Kerala

The Rajasthan government today sent medicines worth Rs 1.72 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala which is gearing up to deal with a potential outbreak of diseases.

Three trucks carrying medicines left for New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today, an official release said.

The medicines will be dispatched to the southern state via airplane from the national capital, it said.