App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala floods: Kochi airport suffers estimated loss of over Rs 220 crore

The runway, taxi bay, duty free shops and other areas of international and domestic terminals were also submerged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 220 crores in the floods, an official said here today. He said the CIAL management has launched rebuilding of the damaged infrastructure including 2.5 km long airport walls that collapsed after Periyar river overflowed.

The runway, taxi bay, duty free shops and other areas of international and domestic terminals were also submerged, causing damage to electrical equipment including runway lights, the official noted.

He said the solar power system of the world's first solar-powered airport has also suffered damage in the floods.

"We have launched efforts on a war-footing to rebuild the damaged infrastructure. Our initial assessment is that we have suffered an estimated loss of Rs 220 crores in the floods," the official said, adding around 200 workers have been engaged to clean up the terminal building.

The airport is expected to be reopened next week. Meanwhile, the Naval Air Station, INS Garuda, has commenced civil aircraft operations from yesterday.

Alliance Air (a subsidiary of Air India) was able to operate two flights to Bangalore and one flight to Coimbatore. An Indigo flight also did a trial landing and will be undertaking flying operations from today.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kochi

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.