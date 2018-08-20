App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods: ISRO satellites have been critical in saving lives

Earth observation satellites Resourcesat-2, Oceansat-2, Cartosat-2 and 2A and INSAT 3DR have constantly been sending real-time images of downtrodden areas that have played a quintessential role in planning rescue missions and monitoring the extent of flooding as Kerala continues to battle torrential rains and floods.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Five satellites of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have been critical in saving lives in rain-battered Kerala by monitoring the severe floods situations across the state and assisting in relief work.

According to a report in The Times of India, earth observation satellites Resourcesat-2, Oceansat-2, Cartosat-2 and 2A and INSAT 3DR have constantly been sending real-time images of areas that have played a quintessential role in planning rescue missions and monitoring the extent of flooding as Kerala continues to battle torrential rains and floods.

“We are using the data from these satellites to provide alerts on flooding, areas of inundation during and after rain, and weather forecasts,” an official said in a report by TOI.

INSAT-3DR, which is an Indian weather satellite, is configured with an atmospheric sounder and an imaging system that provides data on various parameters like humidity and temperature for weather forecasts.

Other remote sensing satellites such as Resourcesat-2 and Cartosat-2 and 2A are capable of sending high-resolution images that have been critical for attaining early flood warnings and map the affected areas.

The official added the data received from the satellites is processed at the Decision Support Centre (DSC) and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad.

Under the disaster management support programme of ISRO, the information collected is then disseminated at regular intervals to both state and centre.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #India #ISRO #Kerala floods #Trending News

