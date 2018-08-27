App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala floods hit paddy, banana, spices in 45,000 hectare: Centre

Paddy has been affected in 20,000 hectare and even banana plantations has been hit badly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
People assessing damage caused by floods on the outskirts of Kochi, Kerala. Image: AP)
Floods in Kerala have damaged paddy, banana, spices and other crops in 45,000 hectare of farmland, Agriculture Secretary Shobhana K Pattanayak said today. The state government has been asked to submit a detailed proposal seeking central funds to provide relief to the growers, he said.

"The state has estimated damage to 45,000 hectare of farm fields. We have also got the same report. More than crops, the damage to houses and other infrastructure is more in Kerala," Pattanayak said.

Paddy has been affected in 20,000 hectare and even banana plantations has been hit badly. Spices like caradmom have been affected in 2,000 hectare or so, he said.

As per the official data, area sown to paddy crop in Kerala stood at 57,000 hectare till last week in the current season, lower than 62,000 hectare in the year-ago period.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 02:20 pm

