Kerala floods: Google, Facebook introduce special tool to locate missing victims

Google’s Person Finder application has been rolled out in India for victims of Kerala floods. Via the app, users can find or offer information about those missing throughout the state.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in the southern state since August 14. The death toll has climbed to over 150 and rescue and relief operations are underway as thousands remain stranded. Telecom companies have offered free data and phone services to people in Kerala and apps like Google's Person Finder can be helpful in locating missing people.

Google’s Person Finder can be accessed from any PC or smartphone. All users need to do is download it and on the home page select the disaster's name and if you have any information on someone who is missing, click on the "I have information about someone" option.

Then, search for a relevant person on the app by entering the name in the "search the person" box. Google will show available records matching your search.

Facebook has also launched a crisis response page for Kerala flood victims. It is one of the largest social media platforms in the country. The Facebook page has relevant news content, videos and images related to the floods. These have been taken from public posts and media sources.

The website’s Safety Check feature is also live, to help family and friends of users know if they are safe.

All 14 districts of the state have been issued a red alert. Kochi airport has been shut until August 26, as air and rail traffic have been disrupted due to torrential rains.