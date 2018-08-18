App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala floods: Chandrababu Naidu speaks to Kerala CM, promises help to rain hit state

The Andhra Pradesh government had last night announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to rain-ravaged Kerala.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over phone about the situation in the rain-ravaged state and assured him of providing all possible help in this hour of crisis.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office here said Naidu expressed grief over loss of lives and destruction of property in the monsoon fury. Naidu assured Kerala that his state was ready to provide all possible help to it in this hour of crisis.

The Andhra Pradesh government had last night announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to rain-ravaged Kerala. Naidu told Vijayan that he would assist in mobilising more financial resources for rehabilitation work in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government today despatched a special rescue team comprising 66 disaster response and fire services personnel, a district fire officer, 12 motorboats and other equipment to Kerala.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Mangalagiri also left for Kerala by a special aircraft, State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner M V Seshagiri Babu said.

As many as 194 people have lost their lives and 36 are missing in Kerala since August 8 due to rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 07:28 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #India #Kerala #N Chandrababu Naidu

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.