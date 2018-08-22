Kerala floods: After destruction efforts shift to relief; funds still a problem

As of August 22, 370 people have died and seven lakh people have been displaced. Here are some images that show the damage caused in the state. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 370 people have died and around 20,000 houses damaged in floods in Kerala that have wrecked havoc in the state since August 8. Pictured: An aerial view shows partially submerged houses and church in a flooded area in Kerala. (Image: Reuters) 2/16 Flood water has begun receding and efforts are now on relief and recovery. Pictured: A volunteer cleaning a house following floods on the outskirts of Kochi. (Image: Reuters) 3/16 The UAE has offered Rs 700 crore fot the flood-hit state. But the Centre is unlikely to accept any foreign financial assistance. Pictured: People assessing damage caused by floods on the outskirts of Kochi. (Image: AP) 4/16 Flood victims carry relief material as they walk through a damaged area after floods, at Nelliyampathy Village. (Image: Reuters) 5/16 According to a Financial Times report, the damage caused by the floods is around Rs 18,840 crore. During early days of flooding, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that overall loss caused by the floods was Rs 8,316 crore. Pictured: An aerial view of partially submerged roads in the state. (Image: Reuters) 6/16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a grant of Rs 500 crore, besides the Rs 100 crore declared by Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier. CM Vijayan is personally donating Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Various states, corporate companies, businessmen and celebrities have also made donations in cash and kind. Pictured: Volunteers work at an aid distribution centre inside a stadium in Kochi. (Image: Reuters) 7/16 The situation in Kerala is expected to take months to normalise and years before parts of the state are reconstructed. Pictured: Flood-affected women wait in a queue to receive relief material at a camp in Chengannur. (Image: Reuters) 8/16 Waterlogging has resulted in suspension of operations at Kochi International Airport. The airport is the seventh busiest airport in the country. Commercial flight operations have commenced from a naval airport in Kochi. The naval airport is expected to be used until operations at Kochi’s commercial airport can resume. Pictured: A man walks inside the flooded Cochin international airport. (Image: Reuters) 9/16 Total of 58 National Disaster Response Force teams have been working in Kerala, making it the largest deployment of the force in a single state since its inception. Pictured: Rescue workers search for bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods. (Image: PTI) 10/16 CM Vijayan has said that Kerala has enough food to feed the affected people. However, transportation of food material has proved to be a bigger challenge as multiple key highways remain submerged. Pictured: Flood victims wait for food inside a college auditorium, which has been converted into a temporary relief camp, in Kochi. (Image: Reuters) 11/16 On August 17, Indian Navy personnel evacuated a 25-year old pregnant woman from the terrace of her marooned house in Aluva town. The challenge for Commodore Vijay Verma, who was piloting the Chetak helicopter, was to keep it steady enough for such an attempt. Pictured: The woman with her new-born baby. (Image: PTI) 12/16 CM Vijayan has thanked fishermen who are participating in rescue operations. The chief minister said that all boats will be awarded Rs 3,000 for each day they participate in rescue operations. The Kerala government will be bearing repair costs of all boats damaged during such work. Pictured: People engage in flood rescue work after Kakkayam dam was opened following incessant rains in Kozhikode. (Image: PTI) 13/16 A total of 5,645 relief camps have been set up along with 3,700 medical camps across Kerala for flood victims. INS Deepak has reached Kochi with 800 tonnes of freshwater and 18 tonnes of relief material, including medicines. Pictured: People wait for aid on the roof of their house at a flooded area. (Image: Reuters) 14/16 A person carries a grain sack as his house gets flooded after the Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy rains in Kozhikode. (Image: PTI) 15/16 People help a woman disembark from an Indian Navy helicopter at a relief camp after being rescued from a flooded area in Kerala. (Image: Reuters) 16/16 People are airlifted by Indian Navy personnel during a rescue operation at a flooded area in the southern state. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 22, 2018 05:11 pm