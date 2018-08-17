Kerala flood LIVE: Toll climbs to 324; IMD says rain to continue till Saturday

WCD ministry sending 100 MT of food packets to Kerala: Maneka Gandhi

The Women and Child Development Ministry is coordinating with the Air Force and Kerala government to deliver 100 metric tonnes of ready-to-eat food packets to the flood-affected children in the state, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said today.

The floods, Kerala's deadliest in close to a century, have claimed 173 lives since August 8. According to sources, 106 people were killed in just one day yesterday. (PTI)