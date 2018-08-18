Kerala floods LIVE: Toll reaches 324, PM announces financial assistance of Rs 500 crore

Live now
Aug 18, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced an aid of Rs 5 crores for flood-hit Kerala, ANI has reported.
Declare financial aid for Kerala: NCP, Congress to Maharashtra CM
Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde today asked the state government to help Kerala which has been ravaged by the worst floods in almost a century.
He asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to announce financial assistance for the southern state and also urged the Centre to declare the floods there a national disaster.
Odisha sends fire services team to Kerala
Odisha Government today sent a special team of fire service personnel armed with modern equipment to assist in rescue and relief operations in flood ravaged Kerala as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik voiced concern over the calamity.
"Expressing concern over #KeralaFloods, CM Naveen_Odisha pressed in to assisting rescue ops an Odisha contigent of 245 fire personnel, led by the Chief Fire Officer," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.
PM salutes 'fighting spirit' of people of flood-hit Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the people of the rain-ravaged Kerala for their "fighting spirit" and said today the nation stands firmly with the state in this hour.
He conducted an aerial survey of some of the areas affected by flood.
Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons accompanied the prime minister during the aerial survey.
"I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit... the nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour," Modi said in a series of tweets after chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation.
In Kerala, there has been a damage worth Rs 2,000-3,000 crore. Congress party demands that Kerala Floods be declared a national calamity: Randeep Surjewala, Congress
UAE extends helping hand to Kerala flood victims
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has come out in support for deluge-hit Kerala and ordered the formation of an emergency committee to provide relief to the victims hit by devastating rains and floods in the state.
In a series of tweets in English as well as in Malayalam yesterday, he said, "The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected, especially during this holy and blessed days.
Sheikh Al Maktoum, who is also the vice president of UAE, said that the UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected.
In August, till 16th, actual rainfall was 619.5mm, normally it should have been 244.1 mm. The intensity of rainfall has decreased. Now there won't be extremely heavy rains anymore but heavy rains will continue for 2 days, said Dr. S Devi, India Meteorological Department on Kerala floods.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced an aid of Rs 5 crore for flood-hit Kerala from Chief Minister Relief Fund. He has also announced that 245 fire personnel with boats will be sent to Kerala for rescue operations.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces an aid of Rs 10 crore for flood-hit Kerala from Bihar Chief Minister Relief Fund.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced an aid of Rs 10 crores for flood-hit Kerala.
After the review, the Prime Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to Kerala. This is in addition to Rs 100 crore announced by the Home Minister on 12.08.2018. He also assured the state government that relief materials including foodgrains, medicines etc would be provided, as requested.
PM also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from PM’s National Relief Funds (PMNRF).
Odisha urges Kerala to assist stranded Odia labourers
In the wake of a distress call by some Odia people in flood-hit Kerala, the Odisha government has requested the southern state to provide assistance to 130 labourers from the state in Odapally, official sources said.
The Odisha government's request followed an alert from one Anil Sethi who informed that about 130 labourers from Odisha, who have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally, near Asha Munnar Post Office, were not able to get food and drinking water.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed today the flood situation in rain-battered Kerala at a high-level meeting in Kochi.
Earlier, there were reports that the prime minister's helicopter could not take-off for an aerial survey of flood affected areas due to bad weather. But, there was no official
confirmation from the state and the Union government.
"The prime minister is reviewing the flood situation in Kerala at a high-level meeting. @CMOKerala," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.
Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.
Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue
and relief operations.
HELPLINE NUMBERS: DC Kodagu: +91-9482628409 CEO ZP Kodagu: +91-9480869000. Helicopter helpline: Alpy +91-8281292702,Chandru - +919663725200,Dhanjay- +91 9449731238,Mahesh - +91 9480731020 Army: +91-9446568222 Karnataka Floods
PM Modi today chaired a review meeting with Kerala chief minister, governor and other officials
Odisha urges Kerala to assist 130 stranded labourers
The Odisha government requested Kerala to provide assistance including food and drinking water to 130 people from the eastern Indian state
stranded at Odapally in Kerala, official sources said. The Odisha government's action came soon after it received an alert from one Anil Sethi, a labourer, who informed around 130 people from Odisha who have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally, near Asha Munnar
Post Office.
JUST IN | Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy will visit rain-affected Kodagu district tomorrow and review relief operations in the district. He will chair a high-level meeting regarding it at 10.30 am tomorrow in Krishna and then go to Kodagu. He'll visit rain-affected areas in Nanjangood and Kabini on August 19. (ANI)
Out of 71 arrivals and 74 departures of scheduled domestic airlines to/from Cochin, 23 arrivals and 24 departure have been rescheduled. Airlines have been requested by the government to cap max fare around INR 10,000 on longer routes and around 8000 on shorter routes to/from Kerala & nearby airports. In addition, DGCA is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes operating to/from Trivandrum, Calicut, Coimbatore and Mangalore.